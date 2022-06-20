Weekend rain helps, but Pipeline and Haywire Fires still see activity Monday

Scattered showers on Saturday did “increase fuel moisture,” around the Pipeline and Haywire Fires, but increased temperatures and gusty winds on Sunday saw a return to Red Flag conditions.

Coming out of the weekend, precipitation and firefighting operations increased containment. The Pipeline Fire was reported to be 50% contained at 26,528 acres, and the Haywire Fire was 40% contained at 5,575 acres.

Saturday’s rain helped to cool soil surface layers within the fire perimeter, said fire information officer Mike Reichling, but there’s still “so much heat underground.”

“Once those winds blow over the top, that moisture evaporates,” Reichling said. “It's going to take a number of days of rain to get down into the soil.”

The high temperatures and wind Monday were enough to anticipate increased activity in both fires, Reichling said, with potential for “rekindling” within the fires’ perimeters.

“We still have some unburned fuel inside the fire that could erupt again,” he said. “Then it can spot outside the containment.”

According to Reichling, Monday’s fire crews were poised to “jump on” any spots that might pop up. Other crews were still engaged in the defense of the Inner Basin near Fremont Peak, assisted by new lines providing city water to the scene.

“They're fighting the fire from the lower portion because of how steep it is in there,” Reichling said. The line is “being held very well.”

“It’s kind of a ray of sunshine,” Reichling said.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for similar conditions Tuesday, though it also marks the start of another storm system in the area. That storm has a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and Tuesday evening, then a 40-50% chance of precipitation each day through Monday, with high temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

Burned Area Emergency Response teams, which produce the data necessary to analyze post-fire flood risks, are expected to begin their surveying on Tuesday. As of Monday, there were about 953 personnel active on the fires, including 11 Hotshot crews, 12 hand crews, 57 engines, four water tenders, 10 dozers and five helicopters.

Highway 89 is open. An area closure is in place on the Coconino National Forest for the Pipeline Fire and encompasses a majority of the forest north of Flagstaff.

Previously evacuated neighborhoods have returned to “SET” or "READY" statuses. Only areas around Haywire Crater and O'Leary Peak remain in "GO" status. Evacuation information can be found at bit.ly/Pipeline-Haywire-Evacs. For current fire restrictions, visit fs.usda.gov/coconino/.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

