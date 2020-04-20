Website to help Arizona businesses, US Chamber unveils small business grant relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the Arizona Small Business Association, Arizona Commerce Authority and Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide a new website that gives novice and experienced businesses individualized support to be ready for the second phase of federal funding, should it occur. In the first round of Cares Act funding, 11,000 loans were made in Arizona for a total of $3.5B.

Businesses are encouraged to speak with their banker and set a meeting in the near future to start their paperwork. For additional resources and direction please go to www.caresactAZ.com.

Other short term relief

To extend a helping hand to small businesses suffering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is working to provide financial relief through the Save Small Business Fund.

The fund is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community, the bottom 80% of zip codes in the country. The fund is in partnership with Vistaprint and a coalition of supporting companies, foundations, and philanthropic donors.

The grant application goes live on Monday, April 20 at noon pacific and 1 p.m. mountain. To learn more and to apply for a grant, visit www.savesmallbusiness.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0