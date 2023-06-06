Forest managers are planning to burn 4,500 acres of the Coconino National Forest about 10 miles southwest of Flagstaff this week.

The burn, dubbed the Crater Sinks project, is a collaboration between the National Forest and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and is on both federal and state lands in the area.

Forest managers say the fire will help create healthier forests and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire to Flagstaff and other nearby communities.

The burn comes as the Coconino National Forest has been conducting several prescribed burns in recent weeks, and has been managing a handful of lightning-caused fires in a similar manner.

Last week, members of the media toured the Volunteer Fire southwest of Flagstaff. Firefighters have been using that fire to improve forest health, and conducting back-burns around the blaze to not only reduce fuels such as small and downed trees and pine needles, but also control the boundaries of the fire.

Where such fuels are already burned, the fire cannot spread and future fire risk is reduced, officials say.

Similar operations are also taking place about 8.5 miles west of Clints Well on the Wilbur Fire.

In recent days, firefighters working that blaze have been lighting similar back-burns and are hoping to keep the fire out of West Clear Creek Wilderness.

The Wilbur Fire is burning in an area with an extensive road system that firefighters are using for travel and as control lines. For public and firefighter safety, forest officials say visitors should travel with caution as fire crews will be on roadways during operations.

The Wilbur Fire received rain this weekend, with winds spreading smoke down West Clear Creek into the Verde Valley and along portions of state Route 260.

The precipitation did nothing to hamper back-burns that firefighters were lighting around that blaze.

Crater Sinks project

Forest officials say the Crater Sinks burn has been in the planning stages for more than 4 years.

Firefighters plan on using a helicopter for ignitions by air.

Winds are forecast from the south/southwest at approximately 13 mph, which means smoke will disperse toward the north/northeast and should travel up and over Flagstaff. However, smoke will likely impact areas of Oak Creek Canyon overnight as temperatures cool and settle and may impact Flagstaff.

The Crater Sinks project is part of the wildfire crisis strategy recently announced by the chief of the Forest Service, in which national forests across the country are working more closely with partners such as state agencies to restore healthy, resilient landscapes, officials say.

Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

The public can view approved prescribed burns on ADEQ’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov. Coconino NF burns begin with the designator “COF.”

During prescribed burns, smoke will be visible from several areas across the forest. Forest officials ask members of the public to refrain from contacting dispatch or 911 to report prescribed burn smoke so lines can remain open for emergencies.