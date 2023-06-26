As extreme fire weather is expected around Flagstaff and across northern Arizona this week, crews continue to work the Wilbur Fire near Clints Well.

Over the weekend, fire crews also suppressed a blaze closer to Flagstaff, putting out a small human-caused fire just west of Hart Prairie on Sunday, before the blaze could grow larger than 1 acre, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The lightning-caused Wilbur Fire has grown to an estimated 10,279 acres, but the blaze is now 78% contained, according to the national forest.

Forest managers have been using the fire to burn fuels such as small and downed trees and pine needles to improve forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

After a series of backburns, forest officials said, firefighters are using previously improved roads and fire lines to confine the wildfire to a predetermined area. Forest officials said there are no more backburns planned around the blaze, but smoke may still increase as the fire burns pockets of untouched fuels within the boundary.

As temperatures cool overnight, smoke might linger in drainages and valleys until daytime winds surface.

Earlier this month, officials closed a swath of forest around the fire to public access to allow work on the fire to continue unimpeded.

Night operations concluded Sunday night and early Monday morning, with firefighters and the Arizona Department of Transportation remaining to monitor the fire perimeter and smoke conditions along highways and provide for public safety.

Meanwhile, crews on the Kaibab National Forest continue to work on three fires both north and south of Grand Canyon National Park.

South of the park, crews are still managing the Hull Fire just northeast of the Grand View Lookout and east of Grandview Point, and the Ridge Fire about 7 miles southeast of Tusayan.

Both lightning-caused fires have grown as firefighters burn areas of the forest around the blazes. The Hull Fire is now estimated at 1,491 acres and is being managed by both the Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park.

The Ridge Fire is estimated at 2,300 acres.

North of the Canyon, crews are also working the Three Lakes Fire, several miles south of Jacob Lake. That fire is estimated at 480 acres and forest officials said the blaze is burning with a low-to-moderate rate of spread through the mixed ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and aspen forest and grassy meadows.

Green grasses have held fire activity to a slow spread to the northeast, consuming pine needle duff and dead-and-down woody debris and stumps on the forest floor, officials said.

As with several recent fires across northern Arizona, including the Wilbur Fire, fire managers are using the fires to improve forest health. But with higher winds and drier and hotter weather expected this week and beyond, officials said that strategy could change.

The National Weather Service office in Bellemont issued an official red flag warning for Tuesday in most of northern Arizona, with critical fire conditions expected Wednesday as well. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 80s most of the week, with winds gusting above 30 mph until Wednesday night. High temperatures over the weekend are expected to approach 90 degrees.