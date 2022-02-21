Winter storm watch for Flagstaff, Mogollon Rim begins Tuesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Flagstaff and areas of the Mogollon Rim above 5000’ starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. Current forecasts predict an 80-100% chance of snow between late Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening. High winds and snow accumulation are expected to make travel very difficult if not impossible.

There’s a range of anticipated snow accumulation across the affected areas, said Jeremy Mazon, NWS meteorologist at the Flagstaff office. For the Flagstaff area, the current forecast predicts 10-16 inches of snow with moderate confidence. Doney Park may see 7-11 inches, Williams 8-12 inches, and Heber-Overgaard 5-9 inches.

In certain areas, lifting of strong southwesterly wind against the upslope of the Mogollon Rim could result in higher amounts of snow in localized areas. Southwest winds are expected to sustain speeds of 15-25 mph with gusts from 35-45 mph.

After an extremely dry January in which Flagstaff received a mere 3 inches of snowfall (compared to an average of 20.9 inches) this winter storm should help February reach toward its average level of 19.3 inches. So far, February has only accumulated 2.3 inches of snowfall.

The storm is the result of a long wave trough of low pressure dropping through the Great Basin area, Mazon said.

“What's a little bit different about this system is it’s been able to pick up some moisture from the Pacific — the placement of that trough is allowing for increased moisture,” he said.

This added moisture caused NWS to adjust its forecast earlier in the week. This storm was initially only expected to deliver 3-5 inches of snow. Current NWS predictions are moderately confident, Mazon reiterated, but further adjustments may be necessary.

“The trend is upwards,” he said. “We’ll stay tuned, and we'll see if we need to adjust again to get the most accurate forecast out there for you.”

As it stands, it’s very likely that this storm will severely impact road conditions. Mazon urges residents in affected areas to avoid travel, if possible, during the winter storm watch period. If travel is necessary, “allow for extra time on the roads and use as many precautions as possible,” he said. “It's going to be dangerous.”

The storm is expected to clear out by Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

