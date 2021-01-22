Winter storm warning issued for Flagstaff; 2-3 feet of snow expected through Tuesday

“Some areas may not even have a significant break or clearing between the storms, especially higher terrain areas like the White Mountains. It may just seem like a continuous storm with snow decreasing Sunday night into Monday morning,” Stubblefield said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Flagstaff snow season, which began July 1, has seen 12.8 inches to date, putting it about 32 inches behind average snowfall, Stubblefield said. This week’s earlier storm brought in 5.5 inches at the Flagstaff Airport.

Travel this weekend is discouraged, but if it is unavoidable, Stubblefield suggests individuals check for updates at www.az511.gov and make sure they have adequate supplies including a full tank of gas and extra food and water.

“In the past, freeways have been shut up to 10 hours, so we recommend people have enough supplies to stay warm. Chances of it happening may be low, but it’s better to be prepared than to not have that stuff,” he said, reminding individuals that parking along the freeway to play in the snow is illegal and impedes snowplows.

Snow operations