After rain and accelerated snowmelt caused flooding and forced evacuations in the Sedona area last week, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch ahead of another round of winter weather bound for northern Arizona.

The flood watch goes in effect for areas below the Mogollon Rim — including Oak Creek, Sedona and Camp Verde — midday on Tuesday and is slated to last through Wednesday evening. Concurrently, the NWS has also issued a winter weather advisory effective for Flagstaff, Williams and the Grand Canyon area until Tuesday afternoon.

This latest round of snowfall is being driven by a “complicated system” off the west coast, said Mark Stubblefield of the NWS. While this storm system is expected to bring a lot of moisture, Stubblefield explained that it will fluctuate in temperature and type of precipitation. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, northern Arizona should expected to see precipitation shift back and forth between snow and rain.

“The uncertainty is when it is going to change over to rain and then back to snow,” Stubblefield said. “But what we know for certain is that we're going to get quite a bit of moisture with this storm system and quite a bit of wind.”

This moisture is expected to present as 2-6 inches of snow in the Flagstaff and Grand Canyon area, with as much as a foot of snow in areas above 7,000 feet.

At lower elevations, flooding remains the primary concern.

“Additional rain on snow will lead to enhanced flood risk,” NWS officials stated in a briefing. Residents are warned to expect “minor roadway ponding, with flowing water in sensitive drainages,” as well as “localized rockslides possible in canyons and steep hillsides.”

“A lot of the smaller rivers and drainages could easily flood,” Stubblefield said.

Stream swells are forecast to be slightly less than that observed in conjunction with the flooding around Mar. 15, but still significant. For example, on Mar. 15, Oak Creek near Sedona surged to a height of 10.54 feet. With this coming storm, the forecast surge in the same area is 9.76 feet.

A contributing factor to this flood risk is accelerated snowmelt brought on by rainfall on snowpack — of which northern Arizona still has plenty. As of Monday morning, snowpack across the Verde River Basin measured at 228% of its median peak. In the San Francisco Peaks, snowpack measured at 197% of its median peak.

However, with a continued pattern of rain-on-snow, all that moisture may not necessarily do the watersheds much good. According to Stubblefield, the overall pattern of this winter means it’s likely that a good amount of the current snowmelt is running off northern Arizona watershed rather than soaking into them.

“The soil was wet in the late fall, and then it froze, and we got all the snow on top of that,” Stubblefield said. “So the ground — especially in the higher elevations — is not quite ready to absorb much moisture, because down a little bit it’s still frozen. Additional rain on that just flows right off.”

Looking ahead into the week, the chance for snow persists through Saturday, with drier conditions beginning Sunday and lasting into the middle of next week.

Beyond that, the chance for more storm activity through the end of March and into April remains high.

“We're still going to be in this storm track,” Stubblefield said. “But it’s still too early to determine if these are going to be really high precipitation producers.”