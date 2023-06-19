The Wilbur Fire near Clints Well is now at 41% containment, forest officials announced Monday. The lightning-caused wildfire is now about 7,938 acres in size as firefighters continue to work the blaze.

Meanwhile, firefighters near the Grand Canyon continue to manage two lightning-caused fires as well.

The Ridge Fire, about 7 miles southeast of Tusayan near Skinner Tank, is now at 611 acres and moving south.

The Hull Fire, near Lower Hull Tank and Hull Cabin along the Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park boundary, is 356 acres.

Both are being used by fire officials to improve forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in a similar way to how the Coconino National Forest has utilized several fires this spring, including the Wilbur Fire.

Crews on the scene of both blazes are patrolling, collecting data on fire behavior and on-the-ground conditions, and preparing roads and other natural control features by clearing any brush and burning areas to create perimeters around the fires, officials said.

Smoke from the Hull and Ridge fires may be visible from various forest roads in and around the vicinity Highway 180 and State Route 64. Within Grand Canyon National Park, smoke impacts may be most significant along Desert View Drive.

Wilbur Fire

Over the weekend fire crews patrolled and secured the Wilbur Fire’s edge along Forest Road 142 and Highway 260 near FR 144.

Crews conducted back burns along FR 616 to FR 149 utilizing interior forest roads and continuing west to the 2016 Corduroy Fire scar.

Firefighters and the Arizona Department of Transportation road crews will continue to remain on scene overnight to monitor the fire perimeter and smoke conditions along highways and provide for public safety.

Back burns were halted Monday with high winds predicted. Fire officials said work was likely to start back up early Monday evening.

Officials said on Tuesday they planned to continue burning along interior forest roads between FR 149 and State Route 260 if conditions allow. Drivers in the area may encounter smoke and diminished visibility along SR 87 and SR 260, officials warned.

Road delays of 15 minutes will be in effect at the junction of and along SR 87 and SR 260 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For further information, please visit https://az511.gov.

The Coconino National Forest issued an area closure to protect public health and ensure firefighter safety earlier this month. The full closure order and map are available at fs.usda.gov/alerts/coconino/alerts-notices.

Impacts from smoke may be visible from multiple locations including the Verde Valley and along Lake Mary Road, SR 260 and SR 87.

Smoke will remain visible as operations continue into the week. As temperatures cool overnight smoke may linger in drainages and valleys until daytime winds surface.