Western heat wave expected to last through end of week in Flagstaff

A heat wave is hitting Coconino County this week, creating unusually warm conditions in Flagstaff. Temperatures are expected to rise through Monday and remain in the low 90s until Friday evening.
Temperatures this week might end up setting records for a few specific dates. As of Monday afternoon, the Flagstaff area matched the maximum recorded temperature for June 15 by tying the previous record of 92 degrees Fahrenheit in 1974. On Tuesday, it is also expected to tie 1940’s record high of 92 degrees for June 16.
Temperatures reaching the 90s are to be expected in Flagstaff in June -- it happened seven times in 10 years in the 2010s -- but what’s unusual about this heat wave is how long it’s predicted to last. Usually Flagstaff will only get up to four days of 90-plus-degree weather at a time, according to Tim Steffen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. This heat wave, expected to last about a week, is slightly longer, but not close to the record set by an 11-day period in 1990.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the next few days, though most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. Monsoon season, while officially starting June 15, is not expected to reach the Flagstaff area until the first week of July. This is about on time, according to the Weather Service, but the exact start is uncertain as monsoons are hard to predict. Until then, there are still some fire weather concerns, especially with the winds and dry lightning any thunderstorms might bring.
This heat can be dangerous, particularly at lower elevations. Excessive heat warnings are in place through June 18 for locations in Coconino County at elevations below 5,000 feet, and people countywide are encouraged to take heat precautions. The Weather Service’s announcement of the warning urged people to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and avoid outdoor activities in the middle of the day.
The high temperatures are expected to remain through the weekend, with a gradual cooldown extending into next week.