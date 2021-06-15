Western heat wave expected to last through end of week in Flagstaff

A heat wave is hitting Coconino County this week, creating unusually warm conditions in Flagstaff. Temperatures are expected to rise through Monday and remain in the low 90s until Friday evening.

Temperatures this week might end up setting records for a few specific dates. As of Monday afternoon, the Flagstaff area matched the maximum recorded temperature for June 15 by tying the previous record of 92 degrees Fahrenheit in 1974. On Tuesday, it is also expected to tie 1940’s record high of 92 degrees for June 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures reaching the 90s are to be expected in Flagstaff in June -- it happened seven times in 10 years in the 2010s -- but what’s unusual about this heat wave is how long it’s predicted to last. Usually Flagstaff will only get up to four days of 90-plus-degree weather at a time, according to Tim Steffen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. This heat wave, expected to last about a week, is slightly longer, but not close to the record set by an 11-day period in 1990.