Weekend storm expected to bring almost 2 feet of snow, impact travel in northern Arizona

The National Weather Service (NWS) and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) are issuing travel warnings in preparation for a storm system that is expected to bring heavy snowfall to northern Arizona over the weekend.

The storm is expected to occur in two waves, with the first reaching its peak Saturday night and continuing through Sunday.

“By Sunday evening, we could see about 8 to 10 inches on the ground in the Flagstaff area,” said Evan LaGuardia, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The next wave is expected to hit late Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing with it up to another foot of snowfall in areas above 5,500 feet in elevation.

“Anything below that will pretty much see widespread rain,” LaGuardia said.

NWS predicts that the most hazardous time to travel will be during the first wave — late Saturday into early Sunday — and reminds motorists that “if you plan on traveling in the high country, especially on I-40 and portions of I-17 heading up to Flagstaff during this time, make sure to be prepared and pack a supply kit. Maybe even consider changing your traveling plans.”

ADOT has a “must have” list for every vehicle at www.azdot.gov/KnowSnow, including blankets, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small shovel, and a container with sand or kitty litter for tire traction if a vehicle becomes stuck in icy conditions.

ADOT is also warning drivers to “avoid travel” during the storm.

“This weekend may start out with pleasant weather, but drivers should be prepared for slick and potentially hazardous conditions on the state’s highways once a winter storm system starts to bring rain and snow to Arizona in the coming days,” ADOT officials stated.

They also warned against stopping on the side of highways for snowplay.

“Doing so is unsafe,” officials said. “People should instead go to established snowplay areas. Parking along highway shoulders for snowplay is not allowed, since that can block areas that emergency response vehicles may need to use.”

Following at least a 70% chance of precipitation each day through Tuesday, the forecast calls for clearing skies and temperatures in the upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm is being driven by the same weather system that is bringing catastrophic floods to California, LaGuardia said, though the level of snowfall expected is “typical” for northern Arizona at this time of year.

“We welcome it, we want to add to our snowpack,” he said.

He added: “Speaking of snowpack, if we do get this up to 2 feet in the high country, we're looking at getting to above average for this time of year -- which is really good.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com.
 

Can't avoid travel? Here are some ADOT tips.

Safer conditions will exist in upper elevation areas once ADOT snowplow crews have a chance to clear snow and ice from highways impacted by any winter storms. Here are some winter and wet weather safety recommendations:

·        Slow down and leave extra room: Adjust your speed to conditions. Slowing down and leaving space between your vehicle and vehicles ahead of you on icy or wet roads can prevent crashes or keep your vehicle from skidding when conditions are slippery.

·        Tire Chains: Drivers also should anticipate that, depending on the severity of winter storm conditions, chains and/or four-wheel drive vehicle capability are likely to be recommended on some highways impacted by snow or ice.

·        Leave prepared: Dress for cold weather if traveling into the high country. Bring extra clothes and gloves as part of an emergency prep kit in case you need to stop along a highway. Be sure your cellphone is charged and pack extra drinking water, food and prescription medications (in case you encounter delays).

·        Other items for an emergency kit: Blankets, flashlight, ice scraper, small shovel, container with sand or kitty litter for tire traction if your vehicle is stuck in icy conditions. ADOT has a complete list of items at azdot.gov/KnowSnow (look for “Must haves for every vehicle”).

In addition to following National Weather Service forecasts (weather.gov/fgz/WinterWeather), drivers can visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511 for highway conditions. Pay attention to messages on ADOT’s network of electronic signs. ADOT’s Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) also provide information and answers about highway conditions.

Reporter

Sean Golightly reports on the environment and the city of Flagstaff. Reach him at sgolightly@azdailysun.com, on Twitter at @sean_golightly, or on Instagram at @golightly_writes.

