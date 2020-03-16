Update: Flagstaff facing 8 to 12 inches of snow from storm this week

The National Weather Service in Bellemont is forecasting a significant winter storm for northern Arizona later this week.

The forecast calls for 4 to 10 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, with the bulk of activity coming on Wednesday, including a 90% chance of precipitation that day. The weather service is predicting less than an inch of snow Tuesday night, 3 to 5 inches Wednesday, 3 to 7 inches Wednesday night, and up to a half-inch Thursday.

High temperatures will drop into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday as the system through the region.

Following a heavy start to the season with big storms near the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Flagstaff has fallen well below average in snowfall. A typical season has 84.6 inches of snow through this date, but the Flagstaff Airport has measured just 55 inches so far, and only 10.2 inches since the start of the year.

