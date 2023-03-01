As snow and wind howled around the homes in Coconino Estates Thursday, a giant metallic spider slowly stretched out its skinny scarlet legs looking for purchase on the snow-covered lawn. Once settled the spider reached its 40-foot-long articulated neck to lift a woman into the crown of a group of aspen trees whipping in the wind.

The War of the Worlds hadn’t come to Flagstaff but after a blizzard with sustained winds exceeding 65 mph buffeted the city, an alien invasion wouldn’t have seemed surprising. Instead, the red spider was a lift operated by Mick’s Tree Service enabling certified arborist Christina Cloer to get into position to start dismantling one of the aspen trees from the top down piece by piece.

Mick Henry, owner of Mick’s Tree Service, said recent weather has kept his crew of nine employees busy with emergency calls to help homeowners with trees that have fallen onto homes, cars, fences and other structures.

“This weather with the wet ground and high winds has seen many healthy trees uprooted or in some cases snapped off mid-trunk,” Henry said.

He added: “Trees normally fail in 50-mile-an-hour winds. This last storm saw winds far in excess of that. Large crown trees or multi-stem pine trees just act as giant sails and get blown over by the winds.”

Henry said his crew of five certified arborists and four support staff is going to be kept busy for months cleaning up fallen trees and trees whose root systems have been compromised, leaving them leaning dangerously.

“We live in a community with many second homes, and neighbors don’t know how to contact neighbors who have trees sitting on top of their houses. We are gong to be dealing with this until Memorial Day when second-home owners come back,” Henry said.

As he stood watching two of his arborists working in the snow 40 feet over his head, Henry had some advice for homeowners.

“Trees are not over-engineered. Cutting one root within 6 feet of a trees trunk can destabilize that tree by 25%, making it much more likely to fall. If you are pitting in a driveway and have to remove roots, you may have to remove the tree, too. Trimming branches in the crown of a tree can also take stress from the tree in high winds.”