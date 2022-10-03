Tornado damages homes in community north of Williams

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a tornado touched down north of Williams, in Junipine Estates. Confirmed by the National Weather Service and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the tornado damaged between 8-10 homes.

By 3 p.m. Monday, no injuries had been reported in connection with the storm. Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Detectives and Search and Rescue crews are all on-scene north of Williams to provide support to the community.

Crews were assessing damage to property, and looking for anyone who may have been lost or injured by the tornado. Search and rescue units from the county sheriff's office were conducting “life and property” assessments in the affected community with some downed power lines reported and some homes sustaining roof damage.

The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino County early this afternoon. Rain consistently fell on the Flagstaff area throughout the day, with most rain gauges reporting between two-tenths and four-tenths of an inch of precipitation Monday.

The Daily Sun will continue to follow this story as it develops.