10:00 a.m. Update: APS has updated estimated restoration times for the regional power outages. The latest estimations are as follows:

Outage from Rio De Flag Dr. to Monroe Dr. and I-40 to Wakonda St. (Continental Country Club Area): 1769 customers impacted. Power out at 3:14 a.m. Estimated restoration at 12:30 p.m.

Outage from Pine Del St. To Moonlit Trail And Lundberg Spring To Homestead Rd. (Kachina Village, Mountainaire Area): 3047 customers impacted. Power out at 6:26 a.m. Estimated restoration at 3 p.m.

Outage at Forest Service Rd. to Rocky Park and Schnebly Hill Rd. to I-17 (Munds Park Area): 3251 customers impacted. Power out at 5:35 a.m. Estimated restoration at 3:00 p.m.

Outage at James Canyon Cell Site To Morrison Brothers Windmill Ranch And Highway 89A To I - 17: 12 customers impacted. Power out at 7:36 a.m. Estimated restoration at 11:00 a.m.

Outage at I-40 and Bellemont Rest Area Rd.: 40 customers impacted. Power out at 3:49 a.m. Estimated restoartion at 12:00 p.m.

Outage at Snowbowl Road: 6 customers impacted. Power out at 4:09 a.m. Estimated restoration at 2:00 p.m.

Outage at Conley Rd To I-40 And Dodge Ave To Velvet Valley Rd: 18 customers impacted. Power out at 4:04 a.m. Estimated restoration at 11:00 a.m.

9:15 a.m. Update:

Mountain Line buses are not running. According to Mountain Line Communications Director Jackie Lenners, Mountain Line operations crews are out in Flagstaff surveying to determine whether or not it is safe for busses to roll out Wednesday.

“This is unique to this storm. It’s infrequent that we delay or suspend service. It’s a last resort that’s really necessary for the safety of our riders and drivers,” said Lenners.

Because of their high profile, busses are affected more by high winds. If service does start today, Mountain Line hopes to keep the number of busses on the road to a minimum.

The Mountain Line leadership team decided last night to operate on a reduced schedule today, when and if service resumes.

“Knowing what the conditions were going to be like and having fewer buses out on the road is advisable,” said Lenners.

For that reason, busses are scheduled to run on a weekend frequency—servicing stops roughly every hour, through 10:00 pm.

Lenners encourages customers to keep an eye on Mountain Line’s social media for updated service schedules.

9:00 a.m. Update: Multiple power outages persist across the Flagstaff area. APS has provided estimated restoration times for the following:

Outage from Rio De Flag Dr. to Monroe Dr. and I-40 to Wakonda St. (Continental Country Club Area): 1769 customers impacted. Power out at 3:14 a.m. Estimated restoration at 12:00 p.m.

Outage from Pine Del St. To Moonlit Trail And Lundberg Spring To Homestead Rd. (Kachina Village, Mountainaire Area): 2839 customers impacted. Power out at 6:26 a.m. Estimated restoration at 10 a.m.

Outage at Forest Service Rd. to Rocky Park and Schnebly Hill Rd. to I-17 (Munds Park Area): 3251 customers impacted. Power out at 5:35 a.m. Estimated restoration at 9:45 a.m.

Outage at James Canyon Cell Site To Morrison Brothers Windmill Ranch And Highway 89A To I - 17: 12 customers impacted. Power out at 7:36 a.m. Estimated restoration at 11:00 a.m.

Outage at I-40 and Bellemont Rest Area Rd.: 40 customers impacted. Power out at 3:49 a.m. Estimated restoartion at 12:00 p.m.

Outage at Snowbowl Road: 6 customers impacted. Power out at 4:09 a.m. Estimated restoration at 2:00 p.m.

Outage at Conley Rd To I-40 And Dodge Ave To Velvet Valley Rd: 18 customers impacted. Power out at 4:04 a.m. Estimated restoration at 11:00 a.m.

According to APS officials, the severe winter weather has caused outages in pockets throughout the state of Arizona, but "the greatest impact is in the Flagstaff area."

"The safety of the public and our employees is our top priority," officials stated. "APS crews work to reroute electricity to as many homes and businesses as they can and when the toughest parts of the storm pass, they can begin damage assessments and repair electric equipment. Road closures and poor conditions can make it more challenging to access areas to restore power. We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding while we work through the impacts of this winter storm and we’ll be out there until power is back on for every customer."

8:30 am update: Northern Arizona Healthcare has announced that it will be rescheduling or moving its Flagstaff clinic visits to telemedicine in response to the storm. It has closed NAHOSC, Children's Health Center and EntireCare Flagstaff.

"Someone from our offices will reach out to individuals," according to the announcement.

Original post: Whiteout conditions descended upon northern Arizona Wednesday morning as heavy winds downed power lines and snowfall made travel nearly impossible.

According to a press release from Coconino County, APS said approximately 24% of county residents were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Crews were out working to assess damage and restore downed lines as quickly as possible.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been updating highway closures throughout the morning, with an exhaustive list below as of 8 a.m.:

I-40 between US 93 and the Arizona-New Mexico state line (MP 72-359)

SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)

US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

SR 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 385-360)

SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87 (MP 220-252)

SR 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard (MP 257-302)

SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)

I-17 between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)

US 191 near Alpine (MP 225-252)

ADOT and the Department of Public Safety closed some of those routes preemptively in the early hours of the morning because of the forecast conditions.

The National Weather Service forecast included blizzard conditions and “treacherous driving conditions” with wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour; 2-3 inches of snow per hour, beginning early Wednesday morning; and wind chill temperatures falling below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The strong winds will create hazards for drivers, especially for high-profile vehicles.

According to the NWS statement: "Past experience with severe winter storms like this has shown it is only a matter of time before icy or windy conditions create situations where crashes or disabled vehicles block travel lanes. When those incidents occur and travel lanes are blocked, traffic behind the incidents is stopped, forcing those motorists to wait an extended period of time in extreme conditions for the incidents to be cleared and travel resumes. Because the forecast conditions are so extreme – no one should be at risk for being stuck in their vehicle – some highways will be closed preemptively as soon as weather conditions warrant."

The forecast calls for another 8 to 12 inches of snow through Friday before a brief reprieve Friday night and Saturday morning. There's another 70% chance of snow over the weekend.

Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College announced campus closures for Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon, with Flagstaff Unified School district following suit shortly thereafter. NPA, FJA, FALA, San Francisco de Asis, Star School and Pine Forest also shut down school Wednesday.

We'll update this story with more details throughout the day as they become available.