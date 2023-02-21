With a winter storm warning looming in the forecast, the City of Flagstaff spent Tuesday preparing for the anticipated onslaught of snow.

Forecasts predicted that up to three feet of snow could fall between Wednesday and Sunday, piling on to what has already been an above average season and further stretching the demand on equipment and snow removal operators.

As of Tuesday, the Flagstaff area had received about 96 inches of snow — roughly three feet more than what the National Weather Service considers “normal” for this point in the season.

For the street crews that have been tasked with managing the season’s snowfall, it’s been an exhausting winter, said city streets director Samuel Beckett.

“Our team members go out and they work 12 hour shifts, then go home and do just as much snow plowing and snow shoveling around their own homes as everybody else,” Beckett said. “Everybody’s a little bit tired of the snow.”

On Tuesday, Beckett said his priority was to get his crews “lying down,” so they could rest up for the long shifts that would take hold Tuesday evening. Nonetheless, there was still work to be done before any respite was possible. In many areas, this included the “last minute clean-up” of snow from last week’s storm, which dropped about 14 inches.

“The goal is to try and get some of the snow pushed back, or cleaned up, or hauled out — finish up as much of that operation as we can before we get into this next storm,” Beckett said.

In the three weeks since the end of January, streets section crews have hauled about 4,000 truckloads of snow out of the Flagstaff community to an open lot near the airport, Becket reported.

“We were maybe a third of the way done,” he added. For the season’s snow to be entirely removed, “it will literally take months for our 22 staff members,” Beckett said.

Those 22 staff members are divided up across two shifts, Beckett explained, but that number of personnel is less than the minimum required for Flagstaff’s snow removal needs.

“It doesn't leave us with a lot of wiggle room,” Beckett said. “In fact, we can't staff every route without our partners and our private snow temps.”

As far as private temps go, Beckett said the city usually looks to hire about 24 to assist with snow operations.

“This year has been tough,” Beckett said. “We were able to get 10 on call and we still have it open for those who want to apply. If you've got a commercial driver's license — Class B at minimum — please come on over and we'll get you trained up.

By “partners,” Beckett means the other city divisions that sometimes lend operators to assist the streets section in snow operations. These reinforcements are weather-dependent.

“Solid waste and water services both support us when their operations shut down because of snow,” Beckett said. “If their operations do not shut down, then we don't get them as an operator on the snow ops side.”

According to Evan Tyrrell, city solid waste section director, there are currently six people from his section that have volunteered to supplement streets sections staff.

“They're typically doing that once they complete their regular course of duties,” Tyrrell said. “And making sure that they get enough sleep and that they're on the road operating safely.”

As of Tuesday, Tyrrell reported that solid waste services were largely caught up with their duties. The exception was bulk-trash pickups that might still be buried by snow. He recognized that with the substantial snowfall, there has been increased frequency of skipped pick-ups, but that crews were keeping “go-back lists” to address waste containers that had been skipped because of access issues.

“On residential [routes], we’ll typically go back the day after,” Tyrrell said. “If it's due to access issues, or snow safety or ice, then we'll coordinate with our streets department to see if they've cleared that area before we go back.”

He noted that the season has been “challenging” for solid waste services just as it has been for snow operations. With Wednesday’s winter storm approaching, he said his crews were prepping for difficult routes.

“Proactively, we will chain up all of our trucks, have a discussion with the team, make sure they understand what to expect, and then promote active ongoing communications so that people are informed when we have problems collecting,” he said. “And taking safety as a top priority at all times.”

Equipment maintenance was also one of the “biggest concerns” for the streets section on Tuesday, Beckett explained. Repeated snowstorms and freezing temperatures have been “wearing down” on snow operation machinery — even the newer equipment.

“Everything at this point is broken in some way or another,” Beckett said. “Cold hydraulic systems, frozen plow systems, frozen spreader systems — when these trucks are running out there, the reason their emergency lights are on is because they're running overloaded. And that's just the way a snowplow is: running at max capacity for 12 hours at a time per shift 24 hours a day.”

Maintaining city snow operation vehicles is especially important because — like staff — there is no extra. At this point, Flagstaff has one vehicle per snow removal route.

“If we lose a piece of equipment for six months, that shuts down an entire route,” Beckett said. “And then we're pulling vehicles from other routes to try and cover.”

With another week of snow ahead, Beckett asked only for “patience” from the people of Flagstaff.

“[Snow operators] just want to go out and do their jobs as well as they possibly can with the conditions that are given,” he said. “We’ll keep the roads as open as possible and get us through this next event.”

As of Tuesday evening, the forecast called for anywhere between 14 and 28 inches of snow between Wednesday and Friday, with further chances of precipitation through the weekend. Wind chill values were expected to be below zero on Wednesday, but high temperatures could briefly return to the 40s on Saturday.