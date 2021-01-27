Storm systems leave Flagstaff buried in more than two feet of snow

Since the start of the weekend, Flagstaff received over 31 inches of snow while other parts of Coconino County received as much as 47 inches. That weather created dangerous driving conditions, and numerous roads and highways across the state closed as snow fell as far south as Tucson.
Still, as the inclement weather began to let up Tuesday afternoon, many of those roads, including Interstate 17 and 40, were cleared and travel was finally able to resume.
But just as the winter storm and hazardous driving conditions forced many off of the roads, others were jumping into action.
For local landscaping or handyman businesses, or just for individual residents, the heavy snowfall presented an opportunity to make some extra income by helping residents dig out in what may normally be the offseason.
Bobbie LaValley, who operates the remodeling service Myriad Restoration and Custom Creations, said she and her boyfriend had been hard at work shoveling driveways throughout Monday and Tuesday.
LaValley advertised the shoveling service on Facebook a few days before the snow and said on Tuesday alone she had received as many as 40 phone calls and online messages asking to hire her.
Thats a lot for just two people, and LaValley said they have been able to get to between six and 10 jobs each day.
She said when her normal remodeling work is pretty slow this time of year, making some extra money shoveling snow has been extremely helpful.
“I mean, we've made enough in the last two days where we gave, you know, half a day each day, to essentially make our rent payments. So it’s extremely profitable, essentially comparable to the remodeling work that we do full time,” LaValley said. “It’s really a good way to bridge that gap.”
While LaValley was out shoveling driveways, other companies were focusing on larger projects.
Crews with Major League Painting Inc. were busy keeping the parking lots and internal roads at Flagstaff Medical Center clear of snow through Monday and Tuesday, said Maria Campa, who helps coordinate the company’s show clearing efforts. She said they have contracts to plow the parking lots of nearly 50 businesses across the city, including the hospital.
Keeping the hospital clear of snow was no easy task, especially when this storm dumped snow almost continuously, Campa said.
“We had a few guys working from 5 a.m. Monday yesterday until 8 a.m. today, nonstop -- I mean, they take breaks, but we had a few guys work like 27 hours nonstop,” Campa said. “But with storms this big, we just can't stop.”
With a lot of their clients, Campa said, by the time a crew finishes clearing the last area of snow, the first area needs to cleared all over again.
Meanwhile, Campa said her work mainly involves staying inside and telling their crews where to go next.
But she said she feels thankful for all the work of their crews, and the work of the city and county plow drivers, to keep roads clear. Campa said while she gets to sit in the warmth of the office or her home, those crews are out “just working their butt off to get the streets as safe as possible.”
“And you don't know if they're gonna make it home safe. I mean, there's always tons of accidents, and they're always the first ones out to try to make the streets safer,” Campa said.
Campa wasn’t the only one who expressed appreciation for the people keeping the streets clear and helping others dig out.
At Mountain View Market in Doney Park, free cups of coffee, tea or cocoa were available to plow drivers and simple good Samaritans alike, courtesy of the market and DP Tractor Services.
Rebecca Rambo, who owns the market, said she and tractor services owner Brock Everly had the idea to partner up and offer free hot drinks to those who might need them and spread that message on Facebook.
“Whether they work for the county and are getting paid to plow, or if your neighbor is doing it out of the goodness of their heart to help a neighbor or helping elderly neighbors, coffee’s on the house,” Rambo said. “What's been kind of neat is that people do see the post, but there's a lot of locals out here that are not into social media, and they come in every day. And it's nice to be able to just surprise them today by saying, ‘Hey, I know you didn't know this, but you get a free cup of coffee today.’”
“We've had a couple APS workers out here that have come in that, you know, they're not all piling snow, but they're still servicing their community. And so they get a free cup of coffee, for sure,” Rambo added.
Impact on schools
As with the the previous day, the storm canceled classes Tuesday for Flagstaff Unified School District and Northland Preparatory Academy. FUSD classes were set to resume on Wednesday.
Basis Flagstaff and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy resumed classes online.
Coconino Community College campuses opened at 10 a.m. while virtual classes and services followed their normal schedule. Northern Arizona University also operated on a regular schedule.
Closures
As snow continued to fall in northern Arizona throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning, various organizations implemented closures for the sake of public safety.
At different points on Monday and Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed numerous state routes, highways, and Interstates 17 and 40. The interstates had been reopened by Tuesday afternoon as the storm system moved out of the area.
As of 7 p.m., the following highways were still closed, according to ADOT:
- US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)
- State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow
- State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87
- State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale
- State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott
- State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young
ADOT warned drivers to continue to avoid travel when possible, particularly given the below-freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast the next few nights that could lead to icy road conditions.
The COVID-19 testing site at CCC was closed Tuesday, but the vaccination site at Fort Tuthill remained open and on schedule.
The Arizona Department of Transportation warned of road conditions in northern Arizona that are “difficult to impossible’ to traverse. State officials are asking commuters to “avoid the storm,” and recommend chains, snow tires and 4x4 vehicles for any necessary travel.