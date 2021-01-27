Storm systems leave Flagstaff buried in more than two feet of snow

Meanwhile, Campa said her work mainly involves staying inside and telling their crews where to go next.

But she said she feels thankful for all the work of their crews, and the work of the city and county plow drivers, to keep roads clear. Campa said while she gets to sit in the warmth of the office or her home, those crews are out “just working their butt off to get the streets as safe as possible.”

“And you don't know if they're gonna make it home safe. I mean, there's always tons of accidents, and they're always the first ones out to try to make the streets safer,” Campa said.

Campa wasn’t the only one who expressed appreciation for the people keeping the streets clear and helping others dig out.

At Mountain View Market in Doney Park, free cups of coffee, tea or cocoa were available to plow drivers and simple good Samaritans alike, courtesy of the market and DP Tractor Services.

Rebecca Rambo, who owns the market, said she and tractor services owner Brock Everly had the idea to partner up and offer free hot drinks to those who might need them and spread that message on Facebook.