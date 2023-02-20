The National Weather Service (NWS) in Flagstaff is tracking a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and high winds to the Flagstaff area beginning Tuesday evening.

Alongside hazardous travel, weather forecasters are warning of a high possibility for electrical outages associated with power line damage. The storm is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, but snowy conditions and below-average temperatures are set to persist through the week.

As currently forecast, storm activity in Flagstaff will pick up Tuesday evening with patchy snow showers and wind speeds increasing to 25 or 30 mph. After midnight, precipitation and wind intensity are expected to increase, with gusts as high as 65 mph. These high winds and snow showers will likely continue through Wednesday and into Thursday, by which time the Flagstaff area can expect to see 8 to 12 inches of snow.

However, the storm’s arrival will mark the beginning of a “snowy period” set to grip northern Arizona for the remainder of the week, said NWS meteorologist Benji Johnson. Over the course of this period, “it's not out of the question that we get two to three feet of snow by the time it's all said and done,” Johnson said. Temperatures will also dip, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

The potential for snowfall will also be widespread across the state. By Wednesday afternoon, snow could be dipping into elevations of around 3,000 to 2,000 feet.

“That's going to bring the snowfall potential all the way down to the valley floors,” Johnson said.

Wednesday will also be an extremely hazardous time to travel, Johnson said, as “wind in combination with snowfall could lead to whiteout and very poor travel conditions.”

“If you don't have an emergency, you really shouldn't be traveling,” he said. “Because you could find yourself in an emergency if you do travel.”

The combination of high wind and heavy snow is also a recipe for power outages. Utility provider Arizona Public Service (APS) is aware of the coming storm and has prepared crews.

“Outages are never easy to plan for,” said APS northern Arizona division director Mackenzie Rogers. “But this is what the crews live for, and we’re ready.”

Rogers said the six staffed APS locations in northern Arizona have gassed up their equipment, prepared snow tracks in order to access snowed-in areas, and received shipments of transformers, poles and other materials that could potentially need replacing after storm damage.

As far as resident preparedness, Rogers recommended downloading the APS mobile app to receive the latest information about outages.

“And the most important thing for safety is to stay away from downed power lines,” she added. “Call 911 or APS, let us handle it.”

While a winter storm of this caliber is not unusual for Flagstaff at this time of year, it will represent a continuation of the departure from normal temperatures that the area has endured this winter.

“What's not as common is how cold and how snowy we’ve stayed for such a long period of time,” Johnson said. “We've had plenty of periods of well below average temperatures. And as far as snowfall, this year is well above average.”

To date, Flagstaff has had 95.8 inches of snow — which is 34 inches more than what is considered “normal” for this time in February.

“Last year at this time, we only had 29.3 inches of snow reported,” Johnson said. “It's like a night-and-day difference, last year compared to this year.”