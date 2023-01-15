Storm drops more than a foot of snow on Flagstaff; NAU cancels classes Tuesday

As expected, a strong winter storm brought at least a foot of snow to several areas throughout northern Arizona, with more on the way through Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, their office had received just over a foot of snow as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, with 12.2 inches at the Flagstaff Airport.

The forecast calls for another 3 to 7 inches of snow on Sunday, with another 7 to 13 inches slated for the remainder of the storm until Tuesday night. After that, the system will give way to sunny skies and high temperatures near freezing through the rest of the week.

The heavy snowfall has produced difficult driving conditions and multiple road closures, including Highway 180 in both directions for a 24-mile stretch north of Flagstaff; Interstate 17 northbound near Munds Park; Interstate 40 eastbound at Highway 93; State Route 89A on the switchbacks between Sedona and I-17; and several others, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT advised motorists to avoid travel if at all possible. Authorities are discouraging people from traveling but say to be prepared with warm clothes, water, emergency kits and other supplies if they must head out.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona University on Saturday night canceled its first day of classes. Cancellations are relatively rare for the university, but significant snowfall predictions led NAU to call off its opening day Tuesday well in advance.

According to its statement: "To help allow campus staff and regional partners to better clear snow from roadways and to reduce travel-related risks due to the inclement weather, Flagstaff classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Students are strongly encouraged to be aware of weather and road conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly. All campus living communities are currently open for move-in."

The university said it would offer additional information for employees and students on Monday by 5 p.m., based on the impacts of the storm at that point.

Flagstaff Unified School District schools were also scheduled to be off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but had not issued any plans for Tuesday's school schedule as of Sunday morning.

The district communicates changes or cancellations multiple ways, including social media, text, calls and updates to its website, fusd1.org.

Entrance fees at the Grand Canyon and other national parks are waived on Monday, but park officials say visitors might not be able to see into the depths of the canyon because of the storms. Trails will be snow-packed and icy.

Arizona Snowbowl reported that it received 15 inches of snow overnight, with plenty more on the way. The resort is open for business, but chains or four-wheel drive vehicles are required on Snowbowl Road.