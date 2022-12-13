‘Snow squalls’ to create hazardous driving in northern Arizona as cold temps persist

Following a sizeable winter storm that left 5-8 inches of snow accumulation across norther Arizona on Sunday night, a persistent possibility of “snow squalls” remained through Tuesday evening.

A lingering “cold air mass” in the region means even small amounts of moisture could produce sudden squalls, said Brian Klimowski, meterologist National Weather Service.

“When we have an atmosphere in place which is unstable or convective, intense, localized snow can form -- which causes very hazardous driving,” Klimowski said. “You can accumulate 1 to 2 inches very quickly, and oftentimes it's very isolated. So you're driving down the highway at 70 miles an hour, and all of a sudden you find yourself in near blizzard conditions. It’s going to get tricky, so stay sharp.”

Along with the risk of snow squalls in the early week, expect cold temperatures to remain in place well into next week, Klimowski said. Northern Arizona is currently positioned on the western end of the cold trough that brought Sunday’s snow.

“Cold air is still funneling in, and it's going to take a little while for us to warm up,” Klimowski said.

High temperatures for the rest of the week are not expected to exceed 39 degrees Fahrenheit, with overnight lows that could dip into single digits.

The same cold trough has been responsible for heavy snow in California and current blizzard conditions in the Colorado and the Midwest, Kilmowski said.

While 5-8” of snow was the average throughout northern Arizona, Klimowski noted that higher elevations — such as the San Francisco Peaks — accumulated at least a foot of snow by Monday morning. Lower elevations, such as the Village of Oak Creek, also saw measurable snow accumulation.

“We had snow was down to 4,000 feet,” he said.

“It was a cold storm, but a pretty routine storm as far as early December,” Klimowski added. “We like to see these storms to establish the snowpack over the high country and start those accumulations that are so important for our springtime runoff.”