Snow expected for New Year’s Eve in Flagstaff, but be prepared. It could start as rain.

Heavy Wet Snow Falls in Flagstaff

Vehicles slowly and carefully navigate their way up San Francisco Street through downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning after the city received snow overnight Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

Above-average temperatures in northern Arizona are making winter weather wetter than normal.

According to data from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, snowwater equivalent measurements — which basically describe how wet and dense snowfall is — show that the recent snowfall in northern Arizona has been significantly heavier and wetter than usual. On the San Francisco Peaks, snowwater equivalence at the end of Wednesday was measured at 103% of the 30-year median. In Fort Valley, it was measured at 118%, near Williams was 183% and on Mormon Mountain snowwater equivalence was measured at a whopping 194%.

So why is this particular winter storm so wet?

It comes down to warmer air temperatures, said Carter Humphreys of the National Weather Service (NWS) station in Flagstaff. Warmer air freezes snow less effectively, allowing it to remain wet and dense rather than become light, fluffy powder. And through the course of the current storm, northern Arizona has stayed fairly warm.

People are also reading…

Gallery: Storms brings wet, heavy snow to Flagstaff

“At the Flagstaff airport on [Wednesday] our low overnight was 31 degrees Fahrenheit,” Humphreys reported. “Which is about 15 degrees above normal.”

Generally speaking, average temperatures in Flagstaff have climbed about .6 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 30 years, but that trend may not directly explain the current state of warm weather. It could have more to do with weather system dynamics and how storms draw in air mass from different regions.

Humphreys explained that as storm systems move across the country, they draw in air from surrounding regions. In Arizona’s case, storms are likely to draw warm air up from the south, near the Gulf of California and Mexico.

Heavy Snow Falls in Flagstaff

Large tree branches are seen scattered across roadways and sidewalks throughout Flagstaff Wednesday morning after a heavy, wet snow fell overnight.

“As opposed to the rest of the country where a lot of the air is coming in from Canada — which is going to be that drier, colder air,” Humphreys said. “The air mass regions for us and the rest of the country are kind of different.”

Which is why when areas in the Midwest and East are experiencing winter storms with lethally frigid temperatures, Arizona is sitting in above-average temperatures.

Snow remains in the forecast for the rest of the week, with NWS predicting a 60% chance of snow on New Year’s Eve and a 100% chance of snow on New Year’s Day. But there is a catch. The current trend of above-average air temperatures means precipitation could likely start as rain, then turn to snow when the sun goes down.

“Late Saturday night, early Sunday starts out as kind of rainy,” Humphreys said of the current forecast. “Then we transition over to snow.”

It’s hard to say exactly when or if this transition to snow will happen, but with high temperatures estimated at 42 degrees for Saturday, it might take a while for things too cool enough to produce true snow.

For those planning to engage in New Year’s revelry in Flagstaff, be prepared, you may get doused in more than champagne.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com.

Reporter

Sean Golightly reports on the environment and the city of Flagstaff. Reach him at sgolightly@azdailysun.com, on Twitter at @sean_golightly, or on Instagram at @golightly_writes.

