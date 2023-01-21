Snow berm burnout: Flagstaff residents feeling trapped by snowplow operations

Recent winter weather left a lot of snow in Flagstaff — as much as 3 to 4 feet since it started coming down last weekend — and the labor of snow removal has been wearing on residents, especially when it comes to berms.

Snow berms are the mounds of compacted ice and snow pushed up onto sidewalks and driveways when snowplows clear the white stuff from the street. In times of heavy snow -- like this latest weather cycle -- snow berms can pile up quickly, sometimes even towering overhead. To make matters worse, berms have a tendency to freeze and solidify under their own weight, meaning that if they are not dealt with quickly, a snow berm can easily become an ice wall.

“It shall be the duty of the owner of any lot or parcel adjacent to any sidewalk within the corporate limits of the City," Flagstaff city code states, "to keep and maintain such sidewalk in good order and repair” -- which means that property owners are legally obligated to clear sidewalks adjacent to their property. But when that means tackling a towering ice wall created by city snowplow operations, some residents feel that is too tall an order.

Resident David Carpini said he has “only gratitude” for the city plow operations and the “hard-working folks who work at all hours to keep Flagstaff drivable.” In general, he called the city’s snow and ice operations “fast and effective.”

He is also well aware of his responsibility to maintain sidewalks adjacent his property when it snows. He doesn’t mind that obligation, per se.

“We share the burden, and that’s fine,” Carpini said. “What I do mind is being legally obligated to contend with a 3-foot wall of ice and rock several times a day during a winter storm. Those of us who are physically able faithfully shovel and clear our sidewalks, only to watch the city plows bury them repeatedly in chunks of ice as heavy as small boulders. We don’t have a choice but to chop and break our way through it again and again. What good is a cleared street if you can’t get your vehicle out of your own driveway?”

Battling snow berms is a tiresome chore for the able-bodied, but an impossibility for those without such privilege, Carpini added.

“Are they expected to hire someone to remove the snow, and when it gets plowed back onto their property, what? Pay to have it removed again?” he asked. “Why are the residential neighborhoods being repeatedly blocked in by berms of ice and cinder left by snowplows that have adjustable blades?”

When snow levels reach a critical mass, adjusting snowplow blades to avoid creating berms is “physically impossible,” said Samuel Beckett, city streets section director.

It would require running snowplows with the blade positioned straight ahead, like a bulldozer. But without pushing snow off to the side, heavy snowfall “will literally bring that truck to a stop,” Beckett said.

While sympathetic to the challenges presented by berms, Beckett reiterated that the city’s first priority is to make sure the roads are clear and passable for travel.

“And to do that, the snow has to go somewhere,” he said.

He also noted that when it comes to snow removal after big winter storms, it's already all hands on deck. When demand calls for it, snow removal operators will consistently work 12-hour shifts. The city also contracts private operators and the streets section will “rotate in” personnel and resources from other city departments — such as waste management and water services — in order to keep up.

That’s not to say the city has thrown in the towel when it comes to relieving the burden of snow berms. Flagstaff hosts a courtesy berm removal program through the Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Events (PROSE) department. It’s a free program, but it’s limited.

First, the courtesy snow berm removal is not available to everyone. Residents must apply for the program, and in order to be accepted, applicants must provide proof of a medically certified disability, such as inability to walk without assistance, use of portable oxygen, cardiac conditions, or other specific disabilities.

The strict qualifications mean the program must frequently turn down applicants, said Amy Hagin, assistant parks and recreation director.

“I've had three calls just today, where it's maybe seniors or elders in the community, and they may not meet the requirements of this program,” Hagin said. “That gets really difficult.”

To date, about 110 residents are in the courtesy snow berm removal program.

The second limitation is that the program utilizes park staff that have “higher priorities or assignments that we need to accomplish first,” she said.

Specifically, the courtesy snow berm removal program ranks as the fifth priority in the parks section snow operation responsibilities. Ahead of it are the clearing of parking lots, city-owned sidewalks, Heritage Square and dedicated city alleyways. Lower priorities include clearing entrances to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, parking lots in city parks, stairways and walkways in city parks, and finally skate tracks and BMX tracks in city parks.

Timing gets especially cumbersome, Hagin said, as the snow berm removal program must also wait for the streets section — which operates on a different set of priorities — to finish plowing before they can go in and remove a berm. As not everyone in the program lives on streets at the same level of plowing priority, mobilizing the snow berm removal team can becomes a bit of a gamble where Hagin must bet staff time on the hope that an address is ready for berm removal.

“Once we get our other priorities done, I usually end up sending one to two operators in a pickup truck,” Hagin said. “They're pretty much going around to all these 110 addresses to see if streets are actually done and they'll hit the berm if they can. If they can't, they need to pass and go to the next address.”

For these reasons, the courtesy snow berm removal program, while helpful in concept, is not necessarily reliable or timely. The city is aware of the limits. In the letter that accompanies the program’s application, it’s written in bold lettering that “We cannot guarantee that a specific area will be cleared by a designated time.”

While Hagin does not foresee the courtesy snow berm removal program expanding its reach of service in the near future, she does hope to see the city improve facilitation of volunteer efforts to help people connect with and assist their neighbors when it comes to snow removal.

“I do know that the city's working on creating some type of volunteer hub,” Hagin said. “We’re just starting those conversations.”

Volunteerism would also help in Beckett’s perspective, especially in light of limited staffing. The city currently has 33 job openings, including several in the realm of park maintenance and snow operations.

“Demand is constantly increasing,” Beckett said. “Staffing isn’t.”

“If you can, help a neighbor out,” he added.

But volunteer coordination might not be as viable as it sounds, said Matt Faull, recreation supervisor at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center. As someone who works with seniors, he said he hears a lot about trouble with snow berms.

“Those berms are not movable by 85-year-old women,” Faull said, noting that while the snow berm removal program looks helpful “on paper,” its limits make its utility more “elusive” than it should be.

“If you could deploy 50 more employees every time it snowed, it would probably be a really great program,” Faull added.

Nonetheless, he thinks that the idea of city partnership with volunteer groups in the interest of snow removal is unrealistic.

“The problem comes in liability, this fear of litigation,” Faull said.

Because snow and ice removal can easily lead to slips and falls, he thinks the legal minutiae required to mobilize volunteers in a way that would avoid city liability would prove a hindrance. He bases this estimation on his experience at the senior center.

“If somebody comes to our senior center and they're like, ‘Can I help and run a vacuum?’ we essentially have to tell people ‘No, because you’re not a registered certified volunteer,’” Faull said. “And if they got hurt, they could sue us.”

“We've got ourselves pushed in a corner,” he added. “And we're so terrified of lawsuits.”

For Carpini, getting out from the burden of snow berms shouldn’t be a matter of coordinating volunteers as much as matter improving the current system of operation.

“Downtown needs to have a snow-removal system implemented,” Carpini said. “Large machines that throw the snow into dump trucks that relocate it entirely, for example.”

As for how implementation of a new system or increases in the current level of service should be accomplished, Carpini doesn’t beat around the berm.

“Effective snow removal costs money,” he said. “I know that there are many folks who will wail about the slightest increase in taxes — BBB taxes, property taxes, sales tax, etc. All I can say is that the cost of living has to include the cost of enabling a living, and that includes snow removal and mitigation.”

For more information, including application to Flagstaff’s courtesy snow berm removal program, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/4679/Snow-Berm-Relocation-Assistance.