Firefighters are making progress on two lightning-caused wildfires south of Flagstaff.

The Luke Fire is 100% contained at 9 acres and the Scott Fire is 10% contained at 164 acres. There has been no new growth on either fire since suppression efforts began.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to work on the Kane Fire north of the Grand Canyon. Fire managers are strategizing on how to contain that blaze ahead of red flag weather conditions expected in the coming days.

That fire is currently 0% contained with about 165 personnel working it. It was caused by lightning.

Firefighters are planning to install sprinkler systems around the historic structures at Kane Ranch to increase protections as southwest winds push the fire toward the east. Fire managers estimate the fire grew approximately 50 acres earlier this week.

The fire is now estimated at 3,247 acres in size.

Smoke from the Kane Fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Page, Tuba City, Tusayan, Flagstaff and Fredonia.

On the Scott and Luke fires, officials say monsoon activity is predicted to aid in suppression efforts.

Fire managers made the decision to pivot to a full suppression strategy on both the Scott Fire and the Luke Fire Sunday afternoon.

Prior to pivoting toward suppression, both fires were being managed for forest health. This management style resulted in the successful treatment of nearly 200 acres of Coconino NF land. The treated areas are located along Forest Road (FR) 523 near Newman Park and along Interstate 17. This type of treatment resulted in the reduction of forest fuels – such as dead pine needles and fallen leaves – which improves the health of the fire-adapted ecosystem of the Coconino NF.

The Scott Fire is currently being managed by the Northern Arizona Type 3 Incident Management Team. Management will transition back to the Coconino NF later this week.