Lower temperatures, and the smell of petrichor -- the pleasant scent of rain on dry soils -- in the past several days may have many northern Arizona asking the same question.

Are the monsoons finally here?

Well, yes and no. At least that’s the answer from meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Bellemont.

Technically, monsoon season began on June 15 and will end on Sept. 30. But just because the area finds itself in the midst of monsoon season, that doesn’t mean it will see the monsoonal moisture that normally accompanies it, NWS meteorologist Matthew Davies said.

Davies said their forecasts show that while the region could certainly get some moisture, it might not be to the level that many locals might be hoping for.

Case in point, Davies said that while there is currently a high-pressure system over the Four Corners area, it could just bring scattered showers across northern Arizona.

Throughout this weekend, he said, residents should expect to see some traditional monsoonal moisture.

But that likely won’t last.

“It's kind of spotty,” Davies said. “Towards this weekend, precipitation starts to increase across the area. However, as we go into next week, we do have another trough that will be moving through providing more southwesterly flow, which could inhibit some of that monsoonal moisture we are needing for widespread convection.”

In other words, drier and warmer winds from California are likely to push that moisture away from northern Arizona.

And that pattern of scattered rain showers bringing some relief before being pushed out by warmer and drier southwestern winds, may be what residents should continue to expect for weeks to come.

The drier monsoons are in line with weather predictions earlier this year that suggested that after such a cold and wet winter and spring, there was an increased chance for a drier monsoon season.

That may be due to the mechanism that creates monsoons. Hot air over northern Arizona, and much of the Southwest, pulls cooler and moister airflows off the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. As the theory goes, the heavier winter and wet spring impacted the land mass heating up, and interfered with the traditional pattern.

Davies said while monsoon rains may be spotty at best, it’s unlikely the region will see the temperature reach the same highs that blanketed the area through much of July.

Flagstaff saw 10 consecutive days of temperatures reaching into the mid- and high 90s, nearly breaking the record of 11 days from about 30 years ago.

The highest recorded temperature in Flagstaff is 97 degrees on July 5, 1973. On July 16 of this year, the temperature reached 96 degrees, as recorded at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

Davies said residents may still see hot temperatures, especially as those southwestern winds push moisture out.

“It starts to kind of pick back up once we start to get that drier airflow come in from the Southwest and that starts to increase the temperature. But I would say definitely not the upper 90s like we did see a couple of weeks ago,” Davies said.