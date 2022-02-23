Road conditions likely to delay some Daily Sun deliveries on Wednesday

As snow returns to Flagstaff, road conditions may prevent editions of the Arizona Daily Sun and other delivery products from making it out to subscribers on Wednesday.

Multiple delivery carriers were unable to make it to the office this morning, and several sections of routes throughout Flagstaff are inaccessible. That means parts of Doney Park and Fernwood and all of Bellemont and Williams will have deliveries delayed until tomorrow. Munds Park, Kachina, Mountainaire and other neighborhoods may face similar conditions.