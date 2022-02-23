Road conditions likely to delay some Daily Sun deliveries on Wednesday

As snow returns to Flagstaff, road conditions may prevent editions of the Arizona Daily Sun and other delivery products from making it out to subscribers on Wednesday.
Multiple delivery carriers were unable to make it to the office this morning, and several sections of routes throughout Flagstaff are inaccessible. That means parts of Doney Park and Fernwood and all of Bellemont and Williams will have deliveries delayed until tomorrow. Munds Park, Kachina, Mountainaire and other neighborhoods may face similar conditions.
The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Interstate 40 eastbound is closed east of Kingman at milepost 71. Traffic is being diverted to US Route 93.
- Interstate 40 eastbound is closed in Ash Fork at milepost 145. Traffic is being diverted to State Route 89.
- State Route 87 northbound is closed in Payson at milepost 254.
- State Route 87 southbound is closed near WInslow at milepost 338.