Residents work once more as post-fire flooding continues in parts of Flagstaff

Residents worked near homes in Wupatki Trails and Doney Park on Tuesday morning after an inch of rain fell on the Pipeline Fire scar within an hour, sending yet another deluge of water and debris into the neighborhood. Area homeowners said this monsoon event was the fifth of the season that has impacted their properties.

According to the National Weather Service, there will continue to be a high likelihood of monsoon storms through the rest of this week, with at least a 70% chance of precipitation in the forecast through Monday.

The official reports for Flagstaff from the NWS, based on figures from the airport, list the city as right at the normal value for this point in the month of July. But year to date, Flagstaff is still about four inches of rain below the normal average of 10 inches.

Recent storms have been sporadic across different parts of Flagstaff and its surrounding areas, however; the gauge north of Fort Tuthill County Park has received more than three inches of rain in the last week, while Thorpe Park has registered just a half-inch in the same span.