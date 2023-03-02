As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported a total of 142.5 inches — nearly 12 feet — of snowfall recorded at the Flagstaff airport this winter. Over the 101 years that this location has recorded such data, this snowfall amount is second only to the 153.9 inches measured in the winter of 1948-49, and well over twice the normal amount of 69.7 inches.

The anomalous snowpack is the compounded accumulation of repeated storm cycles, the most recent of which delivered 46.7 inches since last Tuesday, reported NWS meteorologist-in-charge Brian Klimowski. He also shared that on Thursday morning officials recorded a snow depth of 42 inches at the Flagstaff airport.

“That is the greatest March snow depth we have ever recorded,” Klimowski said.

This winter also topped the records for the Bellemont NWS office, where they have recorded 146.7 inches of snow — though it’s worth noting that this location has only been keeping records for 24 years.

“Taken as a whole, this winter is historic,” Klimowski said. “It's one we will all remember. It's one we will all be telling our kids about.”

Such significant precipitation betrays earlier expectations of a hot and dry La Niña winter — but when it comes to weather, the unexpected is to be expected.

“In the larger scheme the El Niño and La Niña cycle accounts for less than 50% of the predictability of a given season,” Klimowski said. “We can mark this one down to the natural variability we see in the weather.”

The impacts of this season’s historic snowfall have been far-reaching, to say the least. In the City of Flagstaff, January and February demanded over 2,000 labor hours from city parks and recreation staff just to clear snow. Each snowstorm — of which there have been many — required the city streets and parks and recreation teams to make multiple passes at 700 lane miles of asphalt road, 28 lane miles of dirt roads, 24 miles of Flagstaff urban trails, 6 miles of city-owned sidewalks and 68 parking lots.

Solid waste pickups have been delayed or suspended five times so far, city facility hours have been delayed or abridged seven times and non-essential city facilities have closed outright three times this season.

Regionally, winter weather has forced the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to issue dozens (if not hundreds) of road closures encompassing thousands of miles of roadway, including the atypical closure of nearly 300 miles of Interstate 40 during a bout of blizzard conditions last week. Just Wednesday night, snowfall on the I-40 bound motorists in a five-hour traffic jam when the interstate closed from Kingman to Flagstaff.

Throughout the season, wind and snow have caused numerous power outages across the Arizona Public Service grid, at times plunging thousands of customers into darkness.

Snow has also forced the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) to cancel 12 days of school and announce a handful of delayed starts — enough to necessitate readjustment of the school year calendar.

“It’s very disruptive,” said Josh Butler, public relations director for FUSD. “There's some valuable instruction time that's being missed.”

The Coconino National forest is also thoroughly stocked with snow. Arizona SNOTEL data shows that from the Mogollon Rim to the San Francisco Peaks, snowpack readings are easily above their medians by 200-400%. There are also exceptional cases, like in Fort Valley north of Flagstaff, where snowpack readings for March 2 were at 2,500% of the daily median.

It all means there’s a lot of water waiting to melt into the forest. But that can be a blessing and a curse, says Matt McGrath, the U.S. Forest Service district ranger.

“This will all drain into the soil over weeks or months -- which is better for long-term drought,” McGrath said, adding that the melt would help “set the table” for a milder fire season in the higher elevations of the forest.

But at lower altitudes, lots of water means lots of plant growth.

“If we have a big crop of grass 2-foot long or taller, dry grass can really carry a fire quickly,” McGrath said. “This precipitation is wonderful, and it's great to have, but there is that piece to it; it could increase some of those smaller grass fires down in the lower elevations.”

Historic snowfall has also dampened some of the preventative measures the Forest Service uses to restore forest health and reduce wildfire risk — namely forest thinning operations.

Close Wind and Snow Wind whips snow off of a stairwell roof at The Suites at Northern Arizona University Wednesday afternoon. Snow Problem Joe B. faces no problems navigating the snow on his fat-tired electric bike Wednesday afternoon near the Flagstaff Visitor Center. Keeping the Roads Clear A truck outfitted with a snowplow drives down East McConnell Drive Wednesday on the Northern Arizona University campus in an effort to keep roads clear of snow. Buried A bicycle is nearly completely buried in snow on the Northern Arizona University campus Wednesday afternoon as more snow falls across Flagstaff. Avoiding the Storm A student enjoys a coffee as she works on schoolwork in NAU's south campus Starbucks Wednesday afternoon. WInter Wildlife A robin sits fully puffed up against the cold in a tree on NAU's campus Wednesday afternoon. Clearing Snow Once Again Ashley Householder clears snow from her driveway and sidewalks Wednesday morning as Flagstaff receives yet another dumping of snow. “This amount of snow really makes it difficult for them to operate,” McGrath said. “It can slow them down because before they even can get in to do any work, they need to plow the roads, they need to plow their landings. That can be a little bit of a hassle.”

For these reasons, timber operations struggled to get their work done this season, McGrath said, especially considering the seasonal restrictions meant to protect Mexican spotted owls that went into effect on March 1.

“Operators were trying really hard to finish up their work in February,” he said.

Still, he’s thankful for the snow, and hoping for more. With a healthy snowpack that lasts into the spring, it’s possible that the forest could be able to forego fire restrictions.

The last time the forest avoided fire restrictions was 2019.

From where Klimowski is standing, 2019 looks to be “a good comparison year” for the current winter. That year the snowpack in the San Francisco Peaks topped out at a measurement of snow equal to 29.2 inches of rain on March 26.

This year, as of March 2, snowpack in the same location is measuring 29.4 inches. For the greatest benefit to forest health, that snowpack will need to hold on, or increase, before spring begins in earnest.

Snowpack could be rapidly decreased, and even induce flooding in the event of a rain-on-snow event, but “there's no elevated threat at this time,” Klimowski said.

In fact, he expects the opposite.

“We'll see more,” Klimowski said. “Our snow season doesn't end until after April. I'm sure we will be adding to these totals.”