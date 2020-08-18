Northern Arizona sees sweltering heat as Flagstaff breaks heat records four days in a row

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the past four days of dry heat have seemed uncharacteristic for Flagstaff and northern Arizona, it’s because it has been.

Flagstaff, Seligman and Clarkdale have all broken their heat records during each of the past four days from Friday to Monday. Many other northern Arizona cities like Page, Williams, Williams and Prescott have also broken or tied records during that span.

Temperatures in Clarkdale set a new monthly record for August on Sunday, reaching 114 degrees and surpassing its 107-degree record set in 2019.

While the upcoming week's forecast indicates a chance of thunderstorms, meteorologists don't expect the heat to subside much.

Nathan Lynum with the National Weather Service said the region’s heatwave is a departure from northern Arizona’s normal monsoonal weather, which is normally 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

“By this time in the monsoon season, Flagstaff normally sees rainfall and cloud cover during the peak heating hours and these conditions help to reduce the daytime maximum temperatures around the immediate Flagstaff micropolitan region,” Lynum said via email.

The multiple days of heat can cause greater harm to people as the days wear on, especially for those who are outdoors for a long period of time.