Northern Arizona sees sweltering heat as Flagstaff breaks heat records four days in a row

If the past four days of dry heat have seemed uncharacteristic for Flagstaff and northern Arizona, it’s because it has been.
Flagstaff, Seligman and Clarkdale have all broken their heat records during each of the past four days from Friday to Monday. Many other northern Arizona cities like Page, Williams, Williams and Prescott have also broken or tied records during that span.
Temperatures in Clarkdale set a new monthly record for August on Sunday, reaching 114 degrees and surpassing its 107-degree record set in 2019.
While the upcoming week's forecast indicates a chance of thunderstorms, meteorologists don't expect the heat to subside much.
Nathan Lynum with the National Weather Service said the region’s heatwave is a departure from northern Arizona’s normal monsoonal weather, which is normally 10 to 15 degrees cooler.
“By this time in the monsoon season, Flagstaff normally sees rainfall and cloud cover during the peak heating hours and these conditions help to reduce the daytime maximum temperatures around the immediate Flagstaff micropolitan region,” Lynum said via email.
The multiple days of heat can cause greater harm to people as the days wear on, especially for those who are outdoors for a long period of time.
“People should make sure they have extra water available if they are working or recreating outside from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- they should stay hydrated,” Lynum said. “They should have a plan in place to be able to keep elderly kids and pets cool during peak hours.”
FLAGSTAFF
Flagstaff set a new record for Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. Monday at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport as it reached 90 degrees, two degrees above the previous record set in 2002. The largest gap between the new and old record occurred on Sunday when Flagstaff reached 93 degrees, 4 degrees above the previous record that was set 81 years ago.
Although the city has continued to set new heat records in recent years, it still hasn't hit the triple-digit mark -- the all-time high is 97 degrees, set July 5, 1973.
Many other locations around northern Arizona surpassed 100 degrees at least once during the weekend, including Page, Phantom Ranch, Seligman and Winslow.
MOISTURE
Between June 15 and Sunday, Flagstaff has received 1.47 inches of rain, which is significantly less than the norm of 4.51 inches.
During the historically dry year in 2019, Flagstaff received 1.06 inches between mid-June and mid-August. The second driest season on record was in 1996 when 1.10 inches fell during the same two-month span.
But Flagstaff’s dry spell is being felt across the Southwest, causing varying drought severity.
“Specifically, concerning this week, the anomalously strong area of high pressure currently located over the Southwest is limiting atmospheric moisture and helping to produce these very hot temperatures,” Lynum said.
FORECAST
Lynum said the National Weather Service forecasts a 30% chance of rain Tuesday that could carry into Wednesday, but meteorologists don’t expect the warmer temperatures to subside too much.
“Even though our excessive heat warning is set to expire Thursday for lower elevations of Coconino, Yavapai and Gila counties, that doesn’t mean warm temperatures still won't be around,” Lynum said. “Really warm temperatures (will continue) through this weekend at a few degrees cooler than what we’re experiencing right now.”
