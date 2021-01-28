New storm to drop 4-7 inches of snow over Flagstaff on Friday

The National Weather Service in Bellemont is predicting a 90% chance of snow on Friday, with accumulation between 4 and 7 inches possible between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Friday for areas above 6,000 feet in northern Arizona, according to the NWS, which warned residents to be ready for difficult driving conditions from heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow.

The weather will return to cloudy and cold conditions through the weekend and into next week, with high temperatures rising to the mid-40s by Monday and relatively calm winds. Looking ahead, there is a 30% chance of rain or snow showers on Tuesday night and a 60% chance of snow on Wednesday.

The new storm comes less than a week after a pair of systems dropped anywhere between 2 and 4 feet of powder on parts of northern Arizona, including more than 31 inches at the Flagstaff Airport.

Flagstaff has received 38.9 inches of snow so far in January, almost double the average of 20 to this point. The sudden flurry of activity, however, still leaves the area slightly below average for the winter season -- 46 inches total, compared to the normal 49.1.

