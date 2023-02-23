Healthcare providers in northern Arizona have also been impacted by the winter storm, with Flagstaff locations announcing operational changes this week.

Northern Arizona Healthcare announced Wednesday that visits to NAH Medical Group clinics and offices in Flagstaff would be moved to telemedicine or rescheduled for the safety of both patients and staff. It also closed NAHOSC, Children’s Health Center and EntireCare Flagstaff that day.

On Thursday, NAH’s website included a banner that said NAH offices would be contacting patients with appointments that day to change to telemedicine or reschedule.

It added that any new updates would be posted on nahealth.com.

North Country Healthcare has also been changing its operations in response to the weather the past few days. On Wednesday, it closed the Williams Urgent Care and announced additional closures and delays at other locations across northern Arizona.

Locations that are closed Thursday include the 4th Street and University locations, pharmacy, dental services, pediatric care and mobile medical unit in Flagstaff, as well as the primary care, physical therapy and dental offices in Williams. These locations will also be on a delayed start, Friday, with the announcement noting that they will open at 9 a.m. “at a minimum.”

NCHC’s Show Low primary care and dental offices will be on a delayed schedule Thursday, opening at 10 a.m. The Williams Urgent Care, NCHC’s Grand Canyon services and all lower elevation locations will be operating on regular hours Thursday.

More information, including additional updates, can be found at northcountryhealthcare.org.

Provider impacts

Matt Kraemer, PT, DPT, FACHE, LSSBB, an administrator with NAH’s Orthopedic and Spine Institute, said this week’s weather has “offered all kinds of challenges” to delivering care.

“Reduced visibility and icy road conditions [have] made it difficult for our patients and staff alike to reach our ambulatory care centers,” he said.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, NAHMG clinics had been contacting patients to either switch appointments to a virtual format or reschedule, depending on urgency, need for in-person appointments and preference.

Patients with “truly urgent and emergent” needs have been directed to FMC’s Emergency Department for care, which is still open and operating mostly as usual.

Dr. Rachel Levitan, chair for FMC’s department of emergency medicine and an emergency medicine physician, said that the travel conditions have been making census counts lower for now.

“With the highways closed and snow, fewer people coming into town and out and about, it typically makes census lower in Flagstaff until one to two days after storms, then we usually get quite busy,” she said. “I can’t speak to exact numbers, but know that weather can make it more difficult to get out.”

The switch to telehealth for prescheduled appointments is not new, Kraemer said.

“This winter, more than others, we have been forced to transition in-person visits to virtual care delivery given road closures and inclement weather,” he said, adding that contingencies providers have made in response to COVID have helped develop this option.

While he said many patients were willing to switch to virtual appointments in the past few days, providers have also opened additional appointments in the coming weeks to help make up for the cancellations. Some are even offering options on Saturdays, he said.

He said the power outages have not impacted most of NAHMG’s sites and employees, though those who have have been looking for other options–even using cell phones at times.

While this wasn’t always possible and NAHMG closed some sites, he noted that the hospitals, emergency and surgery centers all have generators in case of an outage.

NAH has been following the National Weather Service’s guidelines for travel with this storm, he said, recommending staff and patients stay home as much as possible for their safety.

“Patients that are comfortable, and a virtual visit is appropriate for their condition, we recommend transitioning those to virtual medicine appointments,” he said. “If a patient is having a medical emergency, NAH recommends seeking care at the FMC Emergency Department, or calling 911 for emergency medical care and transport.”