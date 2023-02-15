The winter storm that blew through Flagstaff and northern Arizona on Tuesday has added another dose of snow to the already above-average snowpack in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, National Weather Service (NWS) measurements reported that the Flagstaff area received 12.2 inches of snow, bringing the season total to 97.9 inches. This puts the area well above the 30-year average of 83.6 inches and makes this winter the snowiest Flagstaff has seen since 2019, when the city recorded 118.7 inches of snowfall.

Up on the San Francisco Peaks, the storm brought about 17 inches of snow and raised the snow-water-equivalent measurements in area nearly 2 inches to 21.1 inches. That means the water frozen currently frozen in the mountain snowpack is equivalent to over 20 inches of rain — a promising place to be at this point in winter.

“We have a very robust snowpack in place right now,” said NWS meteorologist-in-charge Brian Klimowski. “It's what we want to see for this time of year.”

Klimowski added: “It's best to have the heaviest snowpack late in the season versus early in the season. So if we keep on seeing more snow, that's just more and more beneficial as we start to turn the corner into our fire season.”

With “a lot more of our snow season to go,” Klimowski said, he “wouldn’t be surprised ”if Flagstaff saw another good storm or two before winter’s end.

But don’t worry — northern Arizona residents will likely be able to take a break from shoveling for the immediate future. While clear skies and wind chill are anticipated to keep temperatures below freezing over Thursday and Friday, “we're seeing fair weather and slowly warming temperatures into the weekend,” Klimowski said. “We might even creep up to near normal [a high of 45 degrees Fahrenheit] by Sunday.”