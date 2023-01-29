More snow in the forecast for Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday

After a few days of reprieve, the National Weather Service forecast is calling for another 4-10 inches of snow between tonight and Tuesday in the Flagstaff area.

The projection lists at least a 60% chance of precipitation between Monday morning and midday Tuesday as a more abbreviated system makes its way through northern Arizona, leading to hazardous travel conditions and snow above the 4,000-foot mark.

High temperatures are expected to linger around freezing during the storm, with lows in the teens for most of the week. Conditions should return to mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the region has seen above-average snowfall so far this winter due to January’s storms. Flagstaff has received 84.5 inches of snow in the season to date, well above its normal total of 46.6 over the last 30 years. Williams (61.9 inches, average 33.9), Show Low (29.4 inches, average 11.3) and the Navajo National Monument (48.9 inches, average 18) have seen similar results.

Flagstaff has seen 60.4 inches of snow in the month of January alone — the third-snowiest since record keeping began in 1898, and well above its normal of 20.4. But while January 2023 has been notably snowy for the city, that total fails to approach the 104.8 inches accumulated during the same month in 1949.

Looking forward, “the indication is that we’re going to be staying on the cooler side, with a system at least every couple of days to a week to help bring a couple additional shots of moisture,” said Reggie Roakes, meteorologist with the NWS station in Flagstaff.