Growth of the Kane Fire north of the Grand Canyon slowed after several monsoon storms passed over the burn areas in recent days, fire officials said.

Although rain fell on portions of the fire, officials say the amount of precipitation varied across the area, and the fire continues to burn slowly within the fire perimeter. In some places, the fire is smoldering without a flame; in other areas, the fire is barely spreading or creeping with a low flame.

Officials said firefighters will continue to operate in the fire area and track all fire activity, including responding to any new fire starts.

The Kane Fire is estimated at 2,868 acres and is still 0% contained.

Smoke from the Kane Fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Page, Tuba City, Tusayan, Flagstaff, and Fredonia.