Management of the Kane Fire on the Kaibab National Forest north of Grand Canyon National Park was transferred from a type 2 management team back to local fire managers Tuesday.

The news came as containment on the lightning-caused Kane Fire has increased substantially in recent days.

Containment on the fire, which is now estimated at 2,854 acres, increased from 0% last week to 9% over the weekend and 38% on Monday.

A rapid increase in the containment of a fire is not unusual. Fire managers generally don’t declare a section of fire “contained” until the area beyond containment lines is fully burned and cool to the touch. That means a fire can have lines built around much of the blaze without being considered “contained.”

Fire managers say activity on the Kane Fire has continued to be quiet with little heat or smoke, and monsoonal activity is expected to continue later this week.

Over the weekend, fire managers beefed up fire lines, took down sprinkler systems that had been in place to protect Kane Ranch and improved local forest roads.

This week, crews plan to refill water trucks, pumping water from the Colorado River at Lees Ferry.

Despite relative inaction of the Kane Fire, the emergency closures remain in effect on National Forest System and Bureau of Land Management lands around the Kane Fire area. Additional information is available on the on the Kaibab National Forest website and on InciWeb.

About 220 personnel continue to work on the blaze, about 11 miles south of US 89A, near Forest Road 220, on the North Kaibab Ranger District.