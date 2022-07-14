Live updates: Monsoon rains on Pipeline Fire burn scar bring flash floods to areas around Flagstaff

1:06 p.m. update: Flash flood warnings continue downstream of the Pipeline Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service reported that flood waters on the west side of the Pipeline Fire burn scar are "staying within the channels of the Schultz Creek drainage at this time."

1:03 p.m. update: Reporter Sierra Ferguson described the scene near the closure of Highway 89:

The intersection of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle Road is backed with traffic up as far as the eye can see. ADOT has put up road blocks just beyond the traffic light, at the edge of the Silver Saddle Center gas station.

Crews on scene were setting up cones and talking with concerned families, some of whom live only miles up the highway. One crew member told the Arizona Daily Sun that the closure will remain in place until crews can clean up the road way. Several pieces of heavy equipment, including two blades and a front loader are further up Highway 89, assisting crews to make the roadway safe for traffic.

Jennifer Brawley, a mother of five who took her children to the park this morning, expressed frustration for the people stuck in traffic.

“No one told them why they were stopped, or for how long," Brawley said. She was trying to get to her house on Campbell Ave.

“They’re telling us that it’s going to be until 4:00 pm before we can get home. That’s 3 hours. I have five kids in the car, so we’re probably going to go to a friend’s house to wait it out," she said. Luckily, she’s not concerned about her home flooding, but she is eager to get back to it.

Outside the gas station people drifted in and out of their cars in the light rain. One couple had kayaks strapped to the top of their car. They were on their way to a family house boating trip in Page, a trip that now might be cancelled.

Inside the gas station, bustling with traffic headed anywhere from Page to Colorado and stopped by the road closure, the mood was light. A cashier said she's been fielding questions about alternate routes for almost an hour. Luckily, she remarked, people have been friendly despite the scramble.

12:49 p.m. update: National Weather Service reported floodwaters 8 inches deep over Highway 89 with mud and debris present.

12:30 p.m.: Highway 89 has been closed in both directions near Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to flooding at milepost 424 near Johnson Ranch Road. Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

12:05 p.m.: White layers of hail could be seen covering Doyle Peak and other parts of the San Francisco peaks beneath the passing storm.

Highway 89 has been closed to northbound traffic at Swede Acres.

Homes in Swede Acres and Timberline, and North Fork Road reportedly began experiencing flooding.

11:41 a.m.: The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for areas near the base of Arizona Snowbowl, the Fort Valley neighborhood, Bellemont, A1 Mountain, Wing Mountain, Humphrey's and Aggasiz peak effective until 1:45 p.m. Deadman Wash and Volunteer Wash are expected to be impacted, as well as Highway 180 between mile markers 222 and 231, and Interstate 40 between mile markers 184 and 191. The NWS warned travelers to expect "flooding over low-water crossing, ponding of water on interstates, highways, and in urban areas" that will create hazardous travel conditions.

11:25 a.m.: The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms over the Pipeline Fire burn scar with "6 inches of water flowing along U.S. Highway 89 northeast of Flagstaff with debris also across the roadway." NWS rain gauges suggested up to 2 inches of rain had fallen and "flash flooding is already occurring."

Debris flow is expected through Government Tank wash. Debris flow may consist of rock, mud, vegetation, and other loose material.

San Francisco Wash and Schultz Creek are also expected to be impacted

11:15 a.m.: A JE Fuller Rain Gauge on Waterline Road registered .87 inches of rain that had fallen on the Government Tank Watershed. The county has deemed this watershed to be a particular hazard following the Pipeline Fire.

10:43 a.m.: Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pipline Burn Scar. Rain guages in the area have indicated just under 3/4 of an inch of rainfall in 15 minutes. The National Weather Service warned that "this will result in debris flow, specifically down the Government Tank Wash. Avoid the area."