Let it snow! First storm of the season predicts the white stuff in northern Arizona this week

A strong trough off the West Coast will drive a winter storm through northern Arizona and Flagstaff beginning Wednesday evening, reports the regional National Weather Service (NWS) forecast.

According to NWS meteorologist-in-charge Brian Klimowski, the storm will likely hit Flagstaff late Wednesday night and last through the following evening.

“By Friday, it should be out of the Flagstaff area,” he said.

The storm is also expected to be “significant” and drop between 4 and 6 inches of snow over its duration.

“More on the west side of town, less on the east,” Klimowski said about the anticipated snowfall.

For the greater northern Arizona region, Klimowski said, elevations above 6,000 feet, including areas of the Mogollon Rim, should expect some degree of snowfall to accompany this week’s storm.

“It’s going to be windy before the storm,” he added.

Along with the storm, overnight lows on Thursday and Friday are expected to dip toward 15 degrees, promising icy conditions.

“If you have to travel, be prepared. Have your car prepared for winter travel and be ready to spend more time on the roadways, especially on Thursday,” Klimowski said.

As far as significant winter storms go, this one is early for northern Arizona, which also saw an early onset of the monsoon season this year.

“Our average first snowfall is Nov. 11,” Klimowski said. “The average first significant snowfall is Nov. 21. So this is certainly early for a fairly heavy snowfall.”

Climatological predictions for the winter still anticipate a La Niña winter characterized by warmer and drier conditions. This early, significant storm in northern Arizona does not amount to evidence contrary to these predictions, Klimowski said.

“La Niña winters don't necessarily change the intensity of the storms we have, but they do change the frequency of the storms we have,” Klimowski said. “We might see fewer storms than we would during a typical winter. So seeing a storm like this wouldn't be atypical, but to see a lot of storms like this would.”