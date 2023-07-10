After a small chance of storms to start the week, more hot and dry weather is expected in the Flagstaff area through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday, though little to no precipitation is expected in northern Arizona.

From there, temperatures rise into the 90s starting on Friday, with a high of 94 degrees projected for both Saturday and Sunday. Temps could surpass 110 in the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, and within both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

Under stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.