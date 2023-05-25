Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Even as fire managers work on northern Arizona’s first wildfire of the season west of Slide Rock, many hope 2023 will prove to be a lighter fire year for the region than residents and fire managers have come to expect.

Last year by this time, northern Arizona had already seen the Tunnel Fire and the Crooks Fire, with the Pipeline Fire just around the corner. But the combination of the record winter seen in northern Arizona and across much of the West may spell good news for fire managers.

Unusual spring rains across northern Arizona in the last two weeks also lessened the potential for fires, said Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath.

“With the rain we’ve had, it probably did maybe bump back fire season about two weeks, And because of where we live, the closer we get to [the monsoons in] mid-July, the closer we get to not having a big fire season,” McGrath said.

That was also the assessment of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Tiffany Davila, the spokesperson for the state agency, said this year, southern and central Arizona are at higher risk for fire than the high country -- at this point.

“We have that window of opportunity shortening for fire season up here. If we do get some fires, they're probably going to be small, short-duration fires,” Davila said. “But again, anything's possible coming off of last year with the Tunnel Fire, Pipeline, the Crooks Fire.”

The recent rain shortened that further, and couldn’t have come at a better time, said National Weather Service meteorologist Benji Johnson.

May and June are generally the driest months in northern Arizona, and that lack of precipitation and hotter weather dries up fuels quickly, even after a heavy winter.

And that is exactly what they had been seeing up until the recent monsoon-like weather, Johnson said.

“We were drying out very quickly. Actually, we went over a month in most places without any rainfall or any significant precipitation, so we dried out very, very quickly,” Johnson said. “So in terms of preventing wildfires, last week's rain couldn't have come at a more opportune moment, in my opinion.”

Even so, Johnson said their forecasts are clearing up, with little to no precipitation expected in the coming weeks.

And both McGrath and Northern Arizona University Ecological Restoration Institute Director Andrew Sánchez Meador said it doesn’t take long for fuels to start drying out again.

“I mean, my fruit trees are doing well right now, but we are moving from May into June into July -- which is the period of time in Flagstaff where we're on a constant daily temperature increase. We're well into a constant daily precipitation decrease,” Sánchez Meador said. “It's woven into Memorial Day Weekend to this weekend -- which is always a little bit of a concern. More people in town is more of opportunities to have human caused fires.”

Green up and dry out

As thankful as fire managers and residents alike are for the heavy snowfall this winter and recent rains, the precipitation can pose challenges of its own. Grasses and shrubs take advantage of that moisture to sprout and grow quickly, then dyeing and drying as the moisture disappears.

That phenomenon is always a large concern in southern and central Arizona, Davila said.

But Sánchez Meador said even in areas of the high country like Flagstaff, forest managers can observe the same pattern.

“You know, thinking back to the amount of growth that the Tunnel Fire ran through, that was mainly burning through grasses and shrubs and stuff like that,” Sánchez Meador said. “All of the growth of the understory and shrubs and things like that, those are going to pose risks late in the fire season. And we can still have fires in August, we can have them all the way in October, and, of course, we can have fires next year.”

On top of that, Sánchez Meador said the heavy snows and recent rains don’t reverse the current mega-drought that northern Arizona -- and much of the West -- has been experiencing for decades.

Forests are still stressed after years of record setting high temperatures and dry weather.

Monsoons

Of course, the fire season in Flagstaff is always a sort of race to mid-July between wildfire and the monsoon rains.

It’s never easy to predict when those monsoon rains will get going, or how heavy they will be, but Johnson said there might be some signs that the rains could be a little delayed this year.

“There are some signs that could point to a later onset than normal as far as the monsoon goes, but it's not a clear signal,” he said.

The Climate Prediction Center currently leans toward a somewhat delayed monsoon, but it’s not a strong prediction, Johnson said.

The weather phenomenon of the monsoons relies heavily on the heating up of the North American landmass throughout the early and mid-summer, Johnson said. As the land heats up, and the oceans stay cooler, winds begin to reverse from normal, pulling moisture out of the Pacific Ocean and gulfs of Mexico and California, and dumping it across the West, Johnson said.

That weather pattern starts in southern Mexico, which heats up first, and, according to Johnson, meteorologists can track it north as hot temperatures develop, sucking those winds and moisture north.

“A wet and snowy winter could delay the onset of the monsoon by delaying the heating of the North American landmass. And that's one of the primary drivers for the change in the weather pattern that results in the monsoon for Arizona. So that's kind of one hypothesis,” Johnson said. “We just can't say conclusively whether or not we'll have a traditional onset of the monsoon or later than usual onset of the monsoon.”

Forest restrictions

Still, local forest managers are hoping to lessen the chance for those human-caused fires to spark.

Earlier this year, the Flagstaff Ranger District expanded the area of a camping and campfire ban around the area of Flagstaff. That ban has been in effect on some parts of the forest near Flagstaff for decades, but McGrath said in the aftermath of the Tunnel and Pipeline fires, the decision was made to expand the restrictions farther.

“We had an area just south of the Peaks that was closed to campfires, but camping was allowed. Last year, we had two huge gas fires in that area. So fires are already prohibited there, but people sometimes can't help themselves if they're camping. What we were thinking is if we're less likely to have somebody camping in these areas, we're less likely to have illegal fire,” McGrath said.

Traditionally, given the high cost of living in Flagstaff, the National Forest around the city has seen a significant number of people living in the woods, or what McGrath called “non-recreational camping.”

That’s illegal, but very difficult to enforce, McGrath said, and can pose a fire risk as people go about their lives, cooking, traveling or staying warm within the forests.

“Now that we have that area close to camping, if we see people once, we know that they ought not to be there and we can say, ‘This area’s closed, you need to move on.’ So, really, the driving factor is reducing the number of human-caused ignitions, especially in that area southwest of the Peaks,” McGrath said.