Heavy rains expected throughout northern Arizona this weekend; nighttime flooding a possibility

In the latter half of the week, county and city crews could be seen throughout neighborhoods in east Flagstaff monitoring and preparing for potential flooding. Even in the absence of a flash flood warning, several residential streets remained closed as a precaution.

Following an evening shower Thursday, crews watched as a small flow of water again traveled down the Spruce Walsh toward the Linda Vista culvert. But rainfall above the Museum Fire burn scar appeared to be minimal, with little evidence of soot and debris being washed downstream.

As of about 5 p.m. Friday, officials with the National Weather Service reported that rainfall had remained light above the burn scar. Given the current forecasts, however, that could quickly change overnight.

The county advised residents at risk of post-wildfire flooding to keep their phone nearby to receive emergency alerts, to have a flashlight with batteries and to be prepared to shelter in place. Other recommendations included keeping pets indoors, knowing where children are and moving parked cars away from roads that are prone to flooding.

Officials with the City of Flagstaff now say that more than 110 areas of public infrastructure have now been affected by flooding, including streets, drainages and floodwater systems.