Heavy rains expected throughout northern Arizona this weekend; nighttime flooding a possibility

With thunderstorms in the forecast this weekend, the threat of flash flooding throughout Flagstaff is unlikely to subside any time soon. But unlike previous days of flooding, weather officials warn that heavy rainfall could persist into the night.
As the National Weather service extended a flash flood warning for northern Arizona through Sunday, officials warned that flood risk will remain high even after dark.
“Significant flash flood potential exists through Sunday night. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon this weekend, with storms also continuing into the overnight hours,” according to forecast from the NWS.
Coconino County officials said earlier this week that nighttime flooding can be “extremely dangerous,” especially for residents located in areas prone to post-wildfire flooding. According to weather models, overnight rainfall above the Museum Fire remains a possibility Friday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected each evening through Sunday, according to the NWS. Early next week, the widespread storm coverage is expected to shift to rainfall that is more isolated and scattered.
The news of this weekend’s additional flood risks came as Coconino County announced Thursday that members of the National Guard had been deployed to clean out drainages and channels ahead of the forthcoming rain.
In the latter half of the week, county and city crews could be seen throughout neighborhoods in east Flagstaff monitoring and preparing for potential flooding. Even in the absence of a flash flood warning, several residential streets remained closed as a precaution.
Following an evening shower Thursday, crews watched as a small flow of water again traveled down the Spruce Walsh toward the Linda Vista culvert. But rainfall above the Museum Fire burn scar appeared to be minimal, with little evidence of soot and debris being washed downstream.
As of about 5 p.m. Friday, officials with the National Weather Service reported that rainfall had remained light above the burn scar. Given the current forecasts, however, that could quickly change overnight.
The county advised residents at risk of post-wildfire flooding to keep their phone nearby to receive emergency alerts, to have a flashlight with batteries and to be prepared to shelter in place. Other recommendations included keeping pets indoors, knowing where children are and moving parked cars away from roads that are prone to flooding.
Officials with the City of Flagstaff now say that more than 110 areas of public infrastructure have now been affected by flooding, including streets, drainages and floodwater systems.
That includes an estimated $3.1 million in damage that has already been done to public infrastructure, including the cost of labor and equipment as crews work to mitigate flooding impacts. In the Museum Fire flood area alone, that dollar amount is now up to $419,000.
The county has not provided an update on the damage to homes in the impacted areas, but last said on Wednesday the cost estimate is $1.13 million.
If a home has been impacted on the interior by flooding, residents are asked to report the impacts by calling the Museum Flood Area Call Center at 928-679-8525.
Residents are advised by the National Weather Service to check weather forecasts frequently, both for their location and locations upstream near waterways.