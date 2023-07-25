Crews with the Coconino National Forest contained a fire southeast of Flagstaff over the weekend.

Forest officials say the blaze, dubbed the Hassell Fire, was reported at 2:56 p.m. Saturday near Fisher Point and contained at 18 acres the same day.

The fire was responded to by three engines, one hand crew, one water truck and miscellaneous overhead. At times, helicopters also assisted in fighting the fire.

Crews spent Sunday mopping up hot spots within the burn area and patrolling the containment lines to ensure the blaze did not spread farther.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although forest officials say it was human-caused.

Forest visitors are reminded that Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect across the Coconino National Forest and much of northern Arizona.