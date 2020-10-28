Freezing winds snap trees and cut power around Flagstaff

When Puka Lewicky walked out of her ranch home adjacent to Highway 180 to feed her Arabian horses Tuesday morning, she expected things to be cold after hearing the howling wind sometime after midnight.

What she didn't expect was to see her beloved 100-year-old tree in her front yard snapped in half like a twig.

The freezing wind came as a stark contrast to a series of record-breaking high temperatures just two weeks before. Around Flagstaff, power outages, broken branches and trees, blown-over fences and even two deaths believed to be from exposure to the elements rocked the city.

"This has never happened," Lewicky said, looking at the downed tree and describing how her home doesn't get much windier than the downtown area.

The National Weather Service reported that wind at the Flagstaff Airport gusted up to 40 mph this morning. Unofficial wind readings on the Humphreys Trail showed winds accelerating as high as 60 mph.

Lewicky said the tree in her front yard was climbed by her son, shaded her family during a family wedding, and had grown there since they bought the house decades ago. In her mind, the wind had to be powerful to take it down.