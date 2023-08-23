Tusayan just south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon saw significant flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening, displacing about 100 residents and visitors, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The flooding came after between 2 and 3 inches of inches of rain fell within a couple hours in the afternoon, starting at about 12:30 and continuing until 2:30 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Benji Johnson.

Nearly 2 inches of rain fell between 1:30 and 2 p.m. just east of Tusayan, according to radar estimates, Johnson said.

The mayor of Tusayan reported flooding began at about 3:30.

It appears the ground had been saturated by rain the previous day, Johnson said.

“That could have contributed to the flooding,” he said.

About 3 feet of water shut down State Route 64, temporarily closing the road until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and power was knocked out in some areas of the community.

County officials said they were working with Tusayan and National Park Service officials to coordinate an urgent response and ensure public safety. The county also mobilized resources to assist with emergency shelters, clear debris from roads and assist with evacuations if necessary.

Emergency alerts telling visitors and residents to shelter in place due to flooding went out late in the afternoon Tuesday.

Flooding also resulted in evacuations to some hotels and residential housing. Approximately 70 students from the Grand Canyon Unified School District were forced to shelter on school property before returning home.

No injuries had been reported by press time.

Crews continued through the evening clearing roads and assessing any possible damage caused by the flooding.