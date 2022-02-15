Flagstaff to see high winds, chance of precipitation starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high-wind advisory for north and central Arizona effective 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Sustained southwestern winds are expected to blow between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Strong winds may damage unsecured items such as lawn furniture and trampolines, cause minor tree damage, and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles traveling on east-west roadways. Localized power outages are also possible.

Similar winds downed trees on forest land over the weekend. A handful of trees north of Buffalo Park, including a living ponderosa pine marked for preservation from logging operations, upended their roots during gusts last Saturday that reached speeds of 30 mph.

Tree blowdown is to be expected anytime you get a big wind event, said Mark Nabel, silviculturist for the Coconino National Forest. Dead trees are the first to knock over in gusty conditions, but even the roots of living trees can be loosened by rot or erosion, such as that caused by post-fire flooding. Blowdown can also be accelerated by thinning projects when previously shielded trees are newly exposed to direct winds.

Most blowdown is nothing to worry about, Nabel said. In rare cases, extreme winds can topple dozens of trees at once, but for the most part, the level of blowdown that occurs during wind events is just enough to replenish coarse woody habitat on the forest floor. Nabel also has not observed any increase of blowdown correlating with drought conditions.

“I don’t think there’s a connection,” he said.

That’s good news, because current drought conditions shows no signs of lifting. Last month’s lack of precipitation spurred warnings of an early fire season, and recent reports suggest that the West is the driest it’s been in 1,200 years. The past week has seen a continuation of warm, dry weather with temperatures pushing into the upper 50’s and 60’s.

Fortunately, with Tuesday’s wind comes cooler temperatures and the chance of precipitation — about 30-40% chance of snow in Flagstaff Tuesday night — but that window of precipitation could begin as early as midnight Monday, said Lamont Bain, meteorologist and science operations officer at the NWS office in Flagstaff.

It might snow, but don’t expect too much, Bain said. Flagstaff may receive up to an inch of snow, if any. Even areas most heavily affected by coming precipitation, which Bain expects will be in the White Mountains, can’t expect much more than that.

“Two inches would be on the higher end,” he said.

The upcoming winds and hopes for precipitation will follow the descent of a storm system moving out of the Pacific Northwest, Bain explained. As this system follows the path of the jet stream, it will create a pressure differential that drives wind up from the southwest before the storm moves east of Arizona.

“I think by the time we get to Thursday, this system will be largely out of here,” Bain said. “Afterwards, we’ll be left with cooler conditions than what we've experienced over the past couple of days.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

