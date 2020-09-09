Flagstaff temperatures move from record heat to early freeze as cold front rolls in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologists forecast Flagstaff and Williams will experience an early first freeze after a weekend of record-breaking heat over Labor Day weekend.

Other parts of northern Arizona also experienced unprecedented high temperatures as people made their way outside for the long weekend. But on Tuesday, warnings of gusty winds and freezing temperatures inspired many local gardeners to break out the hoop houses to cover their gardens from the harsh temperatures.

Ken Daniel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the record-breaking heat coupled with freezing temperatures isn’t common.

Flagstaff's first freeze, when the temperatures transition from late summer to early fall and reach less than or equal to 32 degrees, normally occurs on Sept. 24 on average, according to Weather Service data. The earliest it has ever occurred is Aug. 22.

“It’s been much hotter than normal, that is what’s making this strong cold front even more noticeable than it would be otherwise,” Daniel said.

The weather service suggests people cover their outdoor plants or bring them indoors if possible. Lisa Lamberson, a local gardener and business owner, said she was going to be covering her produce to hopefully wait out the frost.