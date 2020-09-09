Flagstaff temperatures move from record heat to early freeze as cold front rolls in

Meteorologists forecast Flagstaff and Williams will experience an early first freeze after a weekend of record-breaking heat over Labor Day weekend.
Other parts of northern Arizona also experienced unprecedented high temperatures as people made their way outside for the long weekend. But on Tuesday, warnings of gusty winds and freezing temperatures inspired many local gardeners to break out the hoop houses to cover their gardens from the harsh temperatures.
Ken Daniel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the record-breaking heat coupled with freezing temperatures isn’t common.
Flagstaff's first freeze, when the temperatures transition from late summer to early fall and reach less than or equal to 32 degrees, normally occurs on Sept. 24 on average, according to Weather Service data. The earliest it has ever occurred is Aug. 22.
“It’s been much hotter than normal, that is what’s making this strong cold front even more noticeable than it would be otherwise,” Daniel said.
The weather service suggests people cover their outdoor plants or bring them indoors if possible. Lisa Lamberson, a local gardener and business owner, said she was going to be covering her produce to hopefully wait out the frost.
This season has been productive for the garden in her side yard, despite the monsoon bringing below-average rain to the city overall this season. She offset the natural rain with the City of Flagstaff’s water reserves to grow produce like tomatoes, acorn squash and baby pumpkins.
Despite Flagstaff's difficult soil and temperatures, the flavor of produce she's able to taste from home growing really makes any of Flagstaff's challenges worth the end result.
"The early warmth and warm summer have been really prolific for our veggies," Lamberson said. "We're sorry to see this early frost, but we hope we'll overcome it."
She was sad to admit that her plot of local wildflowers — sunflowers, snapdragons, dahlias and poppies — probably wouldn’t survive the night.
“I need to cut them, because the reality is they probably won’t be there tomorrow,” Lamberson said.
Labor Day weekend
Every day during Labor Day weekend saw continuing record-breaking heat across northern Arizona.
On Sunday alone, eight cities reached new high records, including Flagstaff at 91 degrees, Grand Canyon Airport at 95 degrees, and Winslow at 103 degrees. More areas broke records on Monday, including Phantom Ranch at 112 degrees.
The weekend air wasn’t just hot, but smokey. Daniel said the smoke rolled in from California and Colorado fires, and he expected that smoke to stay considering how many fires are burning in neighboring states.
“There could be some breaks here and there, but until we get all those fires put out, it’s really hard to say when it could end,” Daniel said.
The smoky haze remained in Flagstaff on Tuesday until the 30- to 45-mile-per-hour winds from the coming cold front blew the smoke away later in the afternoon.
The Weather Service forecasts temperatures reaching 28 degrees on Wednesday morning and 30 degrees on Thursday morning in Flagstaff.
Williams is forecast to approach near freezing temperatures, dropping to 33 degrees on Wednesday and 35 on Thursday. Many other cities like Winslow and Page should expect to see temperatures in the low to high 40s.
After the cold front rolls through, temperatures should steadily climb from Thursday through the weekend. Current readings show temperatures remaining above 75 degrees during the day from Friday to Sunday, with no rain on the horizon.
