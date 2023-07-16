Flagstaff set a new record high on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, though Sunday's temp fell one degree short of the all-time high for the city.

The high reached 96 degrees on Sunday afternoon, a fitting finale to a week of sweltering heat. That followed a high of 95 on Saturday, both of which beat the previous record of 92 degrees on their respective days.

The record for any day in Flagstaff is 97 degrees, set on July 5, 1973. The city has reached 96 degrees several times before, including the summers of 2021, 2013, 2007, 1989 and 1970.

But there might be a reprieve on the horizon. According to the forecast from the Bellemont office, Flagstaff will see a chance of rain throughout this week, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms lasting until at least next Sunday. Still, the high temperature could be 94 degrees on Monday and hovering around 90 for most of the week if the storms don't develop -- and gusty winds and lightning threaten to accompany any rain that does come.

Because of the hot, dry weather over the past couple months, stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, and within both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

Under stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Elle balances on a paddleboard as her siblings and friends attempt to rock her off Wednesday afternoon at Lake Mary. Elle and her family and friends -- part-time Flagstaff residents -- came to the body of water to escape the heat of Phoenix. Evan Brenchley (left) and Aaron Alderman (right) hang out at a buoy in Lake Mary Wednesday afternoon. The two men took a much-needed cooldown swim after hiking Kendrick Peak that morning. A standup paddle-boarder paddles across Lake Mary Wednesday afternoon, spending time in the cool water to escape the heat. A recreational boat heads out to go tubing at Lake Mary Wednesday afternoon. Folks gathered at Lake Mary to escape the heat on their paddle boards and boats or simply to swim in the cool water. Paddle-boarders hang out at Lake Mary Wednesday afternoon, spending time in the cool water to escape the heat. Several families gather at Lake Mary Wednesday afternoon to play in the water and escape the heat of the day.