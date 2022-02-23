Flagstaff schools delayed Thursday morning in response to winter weather

Schools began to announce delays for Feb. 24, in response to continuing winter weather conditions Wednesday afternoon. Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), Northland Prepartory Academy (NPA), Coconino Community College (CCC) and Northern Arizona University (NAU) have all announced two-hour delays Thursday morning as of 5:45 p.m. Feb. 23.

All FUSD schools will begin two hours later than their usual start time and will dismiss at the regular full-day time.

Morning buses will also run two hours later on Thursday, and afternoon pickup times will be as usual. Families in Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Munds Park will use the alternate bus stops for winter weather. At Kachina Village, this is the loop on the Tovar Trail at Raymond County Park, Mountainaire’s is the Mountainaire County Store (106 Mountainaire Rd) and Munds Park’s is the Munds Park Outpost (50 Pinewood Blvd).

Breakfast will be available to students at the delayed start, and will be served in the cafeterias rather than delivered to classrooms.

According to the announcement, “the FACTS before-school program will open at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow and operate until the start of school. Only FUSD students already scheduled to attend morning FACTS will be permitted.”

Any additional changes will communicated on the district’s website and social media, as well as by email, text and phone calls.

At NPA, Thursday's school day will begin at 10 a.m. for middle school students and 10:15 for high school students and will dismiss at 3:15 p.m.

All in-person and Zoom classes at CCC ending before 10 a.m. have been canceled.

NAU also announced that it would be delaying its start Thursday after closing early on Wednesday. The university closed at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 to allow "NAU, city, and county crews time and access to clear snow and allow everyone on campus ample time to get home safely."

Classes after 3:45 p.m. were canceled and university offices were closed. Campus dining locations will close at 8 p.m.

The school will also delay its start by two hours on Thursday, to allow time to clear roadways "given the forecasted bitterly cold conditions overnight."

University offices will be closed and classes will be canceled until 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

"Faculty members will determine how class work will be made up and communicate with students directly," according to an announcement, and "designated essential employees should talk to their supervisor."

Additional updates can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert.

