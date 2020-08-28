Flagstaff’s drought worsens despite rain; Upper Lake Mary filled above average

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff, like much of the West, has seen drought conditions persist or worsen in August.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released a new report Thursday showing that more of Arizona was overtaken by severe and extreme drought, including Flagstaff and a large part of the state. Colorado is the only state in the West that has had a small portion of land in its borders reach exceptional drought — the monitor’s highest category of drought.

Despite Flagstaff’s scattered 1 1/2 inches of rain last week, it is likely it won’t be enough to make up for the larger region’s dearth of moisture, David Simeral, climatologist with the U.S. Drought Monitor, said.

“The rain did not have a lot of impact in terms of some of these isolated areas that received some rain,” Simeral said. “The deficits Flagstaff had going into the month of August -- but also the extreme heat that we’ve had -- is drying things out quickly.”

Simeral is familiar with Flagstaff after attending Northern Arizona University as a graduate student, and said he knows the scattered thunderstorms in the region make it especially hard to make broad generalizations about rain totals in the city.