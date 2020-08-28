Flagstaff’s drought worsens despite rain; Upper Lake Mary filled above average

Flagstaff, like much of the West, has seen drought conditions persist or worsen in August.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released a new report Thursday showing that more of Arizona was overtaken by severe and extreme drought, including Flagstaff and a large part of the state. Colorado is the only state in the West that has had a small portion of land in its borders reach exceptional drought — the monitor’s highest category of drought.
Despite Flagstaff’s scattered 1 1/2 inches of rain last week, it is likely it won’t be enough to make up for the larger region’s dearth of moisture, David Simeral, climatologist with the U.S. Drought Monitor, said.
“The rain did not have a lot of impact in terms of some of these isolated areas that received some rain,” Simeral said. “The deficits Flagstaff had going into the month of August -- but also the extreme heat that we’ve had -- is drying things out quickly.”
Simeral is familiar with Flagstaff after attending Northern Arizona University as a graduate student, and said he knows the scattered thunderstorms in the region make it especially hard to make broad generalizations about rain totals in the city.
National Weather Service measurements at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport only collected 1.47 inches of rain in July -- well below the month's normal 2.6 inches of rain. August normally receives 2.65 and has currently received .27 inches only as of Wednesday at the airport.
City gauges, however, report Thorpe Park receiving 2 inches of rain over the past 30 days as of Thursday. Fort Valley Road, Dry Lake Hills, and San Francisco Mountain measured anywhere from a half an inch to 1.5 inches.
Lake Mary filling up
Brian Huntzinger, water production manager for the City of Flagstaff, said Upper Lake Mary is more than halfway full -- which is good for this time of year.
Reviewing the past 60 years, Upper Lake Mary is usually 44% full in August. The lake is 64% full as of mid-August.
This spring the city made the decision to rely on Upper Lake Mary for slightly more than 30% of total potable water produced this year, equating to 900 million gallons from the lake for 2020.
Huntzinger said the division expects to see more water consumption in years with drier monsoon seasons.
Residents of Flagstaff have met that expectation this year, consuming about 61 million gallons of water per week for the past three months. In 2019, average weekly consumption during that time period was 58 million gallons, and in 2018 it was 60 million gallons.
“Over the last three years, consumption appears to be slightly higher this year in May, June and July,” Huntzinger said in an email.
Warmer weather vs. monsoons
Comparatively, monsoons in Flagstaff are less effective at restoring water and soil moisture than snow.
Flagstaff forests rely upon the winter season to provide the majority of its water through a slower dispersal of moisture as the snowpack melts. Monsoon storms, while adored and celebrated by residents, typically bring quick but heavy rains that don’t provide soil the time it needs to soak up water.
The region's recent extreme heat, in addition to the light rain, has also done little to help the increasing drought conditions. The Southwest recorded the second-driest April through July period on record this year, Simeral said.
Arizona had the hottest July on record. Flagstaff, like many towns in northern Arizona, saw multiple new daily heat records set over the past few months as recently as two weeks ago in August.
The western United States as a whole has been recording warmer temperatures regardless of season. With warmer temperatures, scientists expect snowpacks will collect less snow and melt faster.
Simeral believes we're currently seeing the impact of that loss of moisture as heat waves have melted snow off the mountain more quickly than normal.
“Storms are warmer, snow levels are creeping up higher on the mountain,” Simeral said. “That’s one of the concerns with a warming climate, that we’re going to have less of a snowpack.”
But it's not all bad. Warmer weather tends to cause rain-on-snow events where snow is quickly melted by warmer winter rain storms. Those storms are generally more effective at filling Upper Lake Mary, Huntzinger said. By the end of March, after multiple rain-on-snow events, Upper Lake Mary was 90% full.
"Most fill events in Upper Lake Mary occur in the spring after we get rain on top of snowpack," Huntzinger said.
Just don't expect to see the lake fill up during the summer anytime soon.
"Very little fill events typically happen in monsoon seasons, even very wet ones," Huntzinger said.
