After a colder-than-average January, Flagstaff temperatures have returned to average this week.

But don’t get comfortable. Long-range forecasts suggest weather patterns in the region aren’t likely to stick to one trend or another, and the possibility of future winter storms persists.

Normally, the average high temperature for Flagstaff in January is 43.4 degrees Fahrenheit, reported National Weather Service meteorologist Evan LaGuardia. But this year that average high temperature only reached 37.7 degrees -- nearly 6 degrees lower than normal.

“Quite chilly,” LaGuardia said.

Those lower January temperatures were in large part influenced by the substantial snowpack, which served to cool the air temperatures.

“When you have a dry cold front with that kind of snowpack -- very dry air, no wind, no clouds -- the temperatures are going to tank in those kinds of situations,” La Guardia said. “That’s what we’ve been seeing.”

But as of this week, with multiple days projected to reach temperatures in the high 40s, Flagstaff is back to normal.

“The average value for the Flagstaff airport is 45 degrees,” LaGuardia said. “Anything within a five-degree difference I would consider average.”

LaGuardia added: “The warmest day is actually Saturday; we do have 50 degrees up in Flagstaff. It'll be a nice warmup, but it doesn't last long. We're going to see a continued unsettled pattern as we get into next week.”

By “unsettled,” LaGuardia means there is high potential for variability in the coming weather.

“We'll get periods of dryness and then periods where we could see some light precipitation,” he said. “Temperatures will rise and then fall a couple of days later. It's kind of like an early spring pattern, but we’re definitely still in winter.”

Some of the predicted unsettled weather may be driven by what LaGuardia calls “bowling balls,” which are low-pressure systems that are cut off from the parent flow of the jet stream.

The trajectories of these systems are particularly hard to predict, LaGuardia said, though they’re not likely to bring heavy winter weather.

It’s possible that Flagstaff gets hit with another bowling ball early next week, and if so, any precipitation will likely be similar to the dusting of snow that the city received on Monday.

“That was a cut-off low-pressure system that was starved for moisture,” LaGuardia said of the light, dry snow that greeted Flagstaff Monday morning.

Further on the horizon there is another system that “looks more robust,” LaGuardia said. This system is expected to hit northern Arizona sometime around Valentine’s Day.

“Right now, it looks like it would bring snow pretty much down to the Valley floor — 3,000-4,000 feet,” LaGuardia said. “It looks a little bit more organized than the one this weekend, but it’s a week out. So of course things can change.”

Hopefully, the coming months will bring more snow to northern Arizona. While Flagstaff did receive its third-highest January snowfall on record, in order for that snowpack to contribute the maximum benefit and ward off a dry fire season, it will have to be maintained into spring. According to SNOTEL data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, current snowpack on the San Francisco Peaks is equivalent to 19.2 inches of rain — 114% of the median peak snowpack — but the median date for that peak snowpack is March 19, not early February.

For reference, in 2019, which was the last year there was enough spring snowmelt moisture for Flagstaff to avoid going into staged fire restrictions, snowpack on the San Francisco Peaks hit its peak of 29.2 inches on March 26.

The chances of precipitation in Flagstaff’s future are comparatively “nothing to get excited about,” LaGuardia said.

“I’m just not confident that we're going to see widespread significant snow,” he said, “or precipitation, for that matter.”