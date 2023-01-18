Flagstaff has entered 2023 drought-free, and here’s what that means for fire season

Flagstaff has started 2023 drought-free.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, the U.S. Drought Monitor declared over 27% of Arizona, including the part of Coconino County that encompasses Flagstaff, as experiencing no drought. Three months ago, no percentage of the state fell into that category.

And while this measurement speaks only to short-term conditions, it could be an early predictor of a coming fire season that is more tame than the extended, extremely dry seasons of recent past.

There are two major factors that have contributed to Flagstaff’s emergence from drought, said National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Brian Klimowski of the Flagstaff station.

“The copious moisture we had over the monsoon combined with our recent snowfall and rainfall has brought us out of a drought status in the local area,” Klimowski said.

August 2022 climate summaries from the Flagstaff regions showed the city recorded about 180% of its normal rainfall levels for the month, concluding what Klimowski called a “remarkable” monsoon season. The season also began about two weeks earlier than normal.

As of mid-January, Flagstaff’s winter has also brought above-average moisture. The NWS station recorded on Sunday record snowfall — 14.8 inches — that shattered the previous daily record of 8.9 inches. But more importantly, a good run of winter storms has raised the region’s snowpack well above the median.

“Right now, across the western Mogollon Rim and much of the high terrain in northern Arizona, we're well over 200% of our normal snowpack,” Klimowski said.

As of Tuesday, the National Water and Climate Center reported that snowpack on the San Francisco Peaks was equal to 16.7 inches of rainfall. The median peak measurement for the area is 16.8 inches — and it usually takes until March 19 for snowpack to hit that peak level.

“We can certainly say that this winter’s snowpack is very beneficial,” Klimowski said. “The fact that we have the moisture locked up in the snow is very important because it's going to melt slowly into the soils and cause some very beneficial response for our forests, streams and reservoirs.”

He added that a forecast slow-thaw means that while northern Arizona waterways will see increased levels, flooding is not a great concern.

“It's probably going to be a more measured melt,” Klimowski said. “It won't cause anything catastrophic.”

According to U.S. Geological Survey readings of Newman Canyon — the waterway that drains into Flagstaff’s local reservoir Lake Mary — stream flows have been up since the beginning of the year. The readings were well under 1 cubic feet per second through most of December but raised to a peak of 155 cubic feet per second on Jan. 3.

How this most recent level of snowpack will impact this stream remains to be seen, but at around the same time last year, these stream flows topped out under 2 cubic feet per second.

Nonetheless, when it comes Flagstaff reaching peak snowpack, earlier is not better, Klimowski said.

“We want to see is that peak as late in the season as possible,” he explained. “Because the later that peak is, the more moisture is going to be available to delay the fire season.”

“The only question is, ‘Will we continue to get moisture which will delay the onset of our fire season?’” he added. “And right now, it's starting to look favorable that, yes, that might happen.”

That’s certainly the hope for Matt McGrath, district ranger for the Coconino National Forest's Flagstaff District. He recalled how in 2019 late February snowpack had a dampening effect on fire season.

“We didn't even go into fire restrictions that year,” McGrath said. “We had a little bit of a wet spring, so that late snow and the wet spring led to no restriction.”

Compared to 2022, in which a warm, dry January contributed to an early-onset fire season that saw the Tunnel Fire — one the worst in the region’s history — ignite in mid-April, there’s cause to be hopeful that current conditions will result in a more “normal” fire season, McGrath said.

“Hopefully that's the direction we're trending right now,” he added. “It's just a little bit early to say.”

But in the long term, McGrath said, it will take more than one good season to truly restore forest health after the decades of drought that has plagued northern Arizona and the West in general.

To illustrate the extremity of dryness in the region, McGrath pointed to the massive amounts of pinyon-juniper die-off observable just northeast of Flagstaff. At first, many thought it was some kind of beetle infestation that had killed these trees.

“It really wasn’t,” McGrath said. “It was just the drought — and these are trees that are used to living in a relatively dry environment. It was just too extremely dry.”

While early 2023 may be drought-free for Flagstaff, the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that only about 14% of the Western United States is experiencing no drought. That percentage is up significantly — a year ago it was about 4% -- but it still leaves about 26% of the West registering as “abnormally dry,” 26% in “moderate drought,” 25% in “severe drought,” and almost 9% in “extreme or exceptional” drought.

“It is going to take several years of normal or above-normal precipitation to get back into that balance,” McGrath said.

If one needs proof that drought still grips the West, look no further than the major reservoirs of Lake Powell and Lake Mead, Klimowski said. As of Tuesday, Lake Powell was 175 feet below full pool and at 22.6% of its capacity. Lake Mead was 184 feet below full pool.

“Those are still significantly down,” Klimowski said. “That would be an indicator of our continuing long-term drought.”