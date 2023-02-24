For 31 years, the Flagstaff Family Food Center’s kitchen at 1903 N. Second St. has been open and serving meals in Sunnyside. It’s a critical service -- one this week’s severe storms have failed to interrupt.

But that doesn’t mean it’s been business as usual for the organization.

Highway closures stymied deliveries to the Flagstaff Family Food Center (FFFC) warehouse. FFFC Executive Director Ethan Amos said three to five semitrucks per week normally will pull up at the east side warehouse. Highway closures, forced by whiteout conditions and dangerously high winds Wednesday, reduced the number of incoming deliveries.

According to Amos, the food center is careful to have a surplus of food stored in case of emergencies -- food they can ration and rely on when deliveries fail. Because of that back-stock, Amos said, the center should be able to operate through the end of this week, if the forecast remains the same.

Whiteout conditions prevented food from coming into FFFC’s facilities this week. They were also a barrier to getting food back out into communities where people rely on food box distribution.

This week, four truck deliveries were cancelled, resulting in roughly 80,000-90,000 pounds of food that was not delivered to northern Arizonans in need.

Amos hopes that because food boxes are designed to feed a family of four for more than a week, people will have what they need in the interim.

Still, the warehouse is open for people who need it. A diminished force of volunteers arrived Thursday morning at the Huntington Avenue warehouse, where the parking lot is shaped a bit like a parabola, and snow and ice removal threw a small wrench in operations.

“Just like every other business, we’re struggling to get plow service. We have the worst parking lot, but we have staff that are committed to client safety,” Amos said.

In case volunteers need to help vehicles out of the lot, only one car is allowed in the parking lot at a time. It’s not uncommon, according to Amos, for cars to need a bit of a push to get out of the steep lot and back on the road.

In the summer, Amos said, FFFC volunteers will provide one car per minute with a box of essential groceries. On Thursday, volunteers were seeing closer to one car arriving every three to five minutes.

According to Amos’ estimate, that still meant between 50 and 100 cars would be served Thursday alone.

Icy road conditions have stood between the center’s regular force of volunteers and their stations, filling food boxes and helping clients at the Huntington Avenue warehouse.

“We’ve had cancellations every day for every shift. We understand. I’m hesitant to have staff go in to work, but if volunteers aren’t able to come in, we totally get it. We definitely want people who are able to come to make it out. We can operate depending on what we have,” Amos said.

The warehouse distribution center will likely be closed today, according to Amos, due to the overnight forecast.

The warehouse remains open whenever and wherever possible, but safety concerns are paramount.

Amos said that in the past, FFFC has used Flagstaff Unified School District’s snow delay and cancellation schedule as a yardstick for determining whether to open the warehouse to the public.

“They have other considerations besides road safety. For us the concern is strictly road safety. We’re going to create a new communication plan to let our clients know when we’re closed. We don’t want to be closed when we could have been open, given road conditions. That’s one way we can improve our services,” Amos said.

He also hopes to improve client communications in order to make it more clear to the community which FFFC services and facilities are open and when. Social media and mailing lists are a few of the options the nonprofit is considering for distributing snow schedule information to clients.

“It’s tough for clients to get a hold of us at times. We’re so busy, we get so caught up, I think we could improve our customer service. We’re going to commit to that moving forward. We want to be consistent,” Amos said.

Between 100 and 200 community members eat at the Sunnyside food kitchen every day, according to Amos. When resources are limited, that program becomes a priority.

“Our kitchen program is something we’re committed to keeping open every day,” Amos said. “That is just because we provide all food to Flagstaff Shelter Services. If we shut down, not only community members coming to us will be without dinner, Flag Shelter Services will have to initiate a different plan to get food.”

Likely due to transportation safety concerns, FFFC has seen “reduced numbers” of clients seeking services.

“My director of operations texted me and said it was slow and steady, but people are still coming,” he said.

When the weather clears, Amos said, the FFFC will be prepared to help meet the community’s needs and keep resident’s pantries prepared for the next storm.

“There’s a few of us that are on call so that when we are open we can head over. It’s much more than just opening the front of the warehouse. We have to load boxes. We have a produce line. We have to make two, three, four hundred boxes a day. That’s quite a bit of prep work that goes into," Amos said. "When clients come, if there’s an opening in the weather, we’ll be able to take care of them."