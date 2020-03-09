Flagstaff facing rainy prospects in this week's forecast

After a few weeks of mostly dry weather, the Flagstaff area appears to be facing some showers this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, a chance of rain and snow permeates the forecast through the start of the weekend. With high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and a low barely below freezing, the outlook primarily calls for rain, including a 70% chance of precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday and a 60% chance on Friday.

In total, the weather service projects a total of 1.5 to 2 inches of liquid accumulation in Flagstaff from the series of storms, and up to 3 inches in Sedona and Prescott.

As always, the National Weather Service and the Arizona Department of Transportation encourage drivers to avoid travel when possible, especially if conditions lead to flooded roads in some areas.

